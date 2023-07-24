Dying Light developer Techland has announced a partnership with Tencent, which will become a majority shareholder.

in a blog update, Techland’s CEO Paweł Marchewka said this partnership will allow the team to “move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for [its] games”, calling Tencent an “ally who has already partnered with some of the world’s finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things”.

Techland will still retain full ownership of its IPs and maintain its “creative freedom”.

Marchewka called this new partnership with the Chinese conglomerate an exciting new chapter in Techland’s history.

“Whenever I think about the future of Techland, I want the best for our games, the team, and you. And while I am very proud of our achievements as an independent studio over all these years, I believe the best is yet to come,” Marchewka wrote.

“We dream of turning Dying Light into the ultimate zombie game experience for players worldwide, providing you with multiple astonishing adventures and pushing the boundaries of solo and online modes to a totally new level. Our open world action-RPG in a fantasy setting is already shaping up to become something truly special, and the goal here is to make sure it will live up to the expectations for our first new IP in almost a decade.”

Marchewka continued: “Can we make these dreams come true? Yes, we can. But what we realized is that the best, boldest dreams can only be achieved while working side-by-side with like-minded friends and strong partners, who share the same vision, passion, and have the willingness to back it up with their knowledge, experience, and capabilities.”

Marchewka will continue to serve as Techland’s CEO following this partnership.



Dying Light 2 | Image credit: Techland

If you were wondering, Techland has already put the feelers out on a potential Dying Light 3.

And that first new IP will be an open world fantasy action-RPG.

As for Tencent, earlier this year the conglomerate also made an investment into Lighthouse Games, a new studio founded by Playground Games co-founder and studio director Gavin Raeburn.