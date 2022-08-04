In 2018, Tencent, the Chinese giant, acquired 5% of Ubisoft through various actions at a price of €66 euros. Now, today, a report emerged mentioning that the Asian conglomerate plans to increase this number, and become the majority shareholder of the company behind Assassin’s Creed.

According to Reuters, Tencent is negotiating with Ubisoft, the Guillemot family, as well as various shareholders, to pay up to €100 euros per share. However, at the moment it is unknown to what level this operation would be. Let us remember that 15% of Ubisoft belongs to the Guillemot family, while 80% falls into the hands of other partners.

Thus, Tencent’s shares in Ubisoft could well rise to at least 16%. According to anonymous sources in the media, this agreement has not yet come to an end, and may undergo various changes. Alongside this, it has been mentioned that the Chinese company presented the Guillemot family with a non-binding offer that outlines the basic terms and conditions of an investment, with a price “much higher” than the current price of the company to avoid potential competition.

So far there is no official comment from Ubisoft or Tencent, and this information is likely to be confirmed only if the plans of the Chinese conglomerate come true. Similarly, it is important to mention that this would be an investment similar to what they have done with Epic Games, Riot Games and more.

On related issues, Ubisoft employees say that working conditions have not improved. Similarly, Tencent is accused of sexism and racism.

Editor’s Note:

This is strictly a business, and it makes clear the position in which the China market finds itself. Due to the growth of companies like Tencent, its expansion throughout the rest of the world is more than clear and, although there is still no talk about the complete purchase of a company, this could well be a possibility in the future.

Via: Reuters.