Tencent is going through a bad period: his actions they did score a negative record for the last five years and from 2021 the Chinese company lost $ 650 billion.

While continuing to focus on major acquisitions of Western companies, Tencent is therefore not doing well. The reasons for these difficulties derive from the collapse of Asian tech companies and the tight anti-COVID policies put in place by the Chinese government.

Witness the sensational overtaking that took place in recent days: Tencent is no longer the most valuable Chinese company, as it was until recently, as it was beaten by Kweichow Moutai, a rice liqueur producer that currently surpasses it. of 235 million dollars.

Tencent

The situation required an internal restructuring and it is probably precisely for this reason that we are seeing a focus on Western companies: Tencent’s business at home is struggling and therefore the executives are looking elsewhere.

A few weeks ago Tencent invested 300 million euros in Guillemot Brothers Limited, hence Ubisoft, and secured the advice of Shawn Layden.