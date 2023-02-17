According to a Reuters report, Tencent drops plans to enter VR business as economic outlook doesn’t look rosy and that makes this Chinese company to reduce its costs and personnel, especially the one involved in the metaverse.

It is worth emphasizing that Tencent he had plans to build hardware and software for the metaverse. For said project he had hired 300 people and it seems that now that group is going to fall apart.

Likewise, it was said that this project was not going to make a profit until 2027. To that we must add that there were no games or applications that were worthwhile to attract the attention of users.

Another issue that we must not lose sight of is that technically the plan is no longer part of the strategy of this huge Chinese company. This movement may have repercussions for future investors who want to enter the business, because the uncertainty is very heavy.

This company has struggled a lot since the start of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 in 2022, it went through many economic problems.

Tencent will not continue with its VR hardware, but that does not mean that it will no longer continue making video games or enter other important projects. For example, this company has a very large portfolio of titles such as Tower of Fantasy, Arena of Valor and much more.

Also let’s not forget that this Chinese company has a lot of money invested in projects of Riot Games and Activision. Technically they know where to put their money so they can see their income go up.

Now it only remains to wait for what other projects they could reveal in the coming months and see what kind of adjustments they carry out within the company to move forward. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

