Tencent has reportedly shut down Team Kaiju, a subsidiary of TiMi Studio Group.

Although the closure has yet to be formally announced, a LinkedIn post from an alleged former employee there reveals that the official website, kaiju.ggnow only loads a 404 page, and the studio's former LinkedIn listing now leads to a “this LinkedIn Page isn't available” error.

“Team Kaiju doesn't appear to exist anymore,” the developer noted. “No announcement from Tencent. Most of the folks there were amazing. I wish them the best for the future.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

“In a LinkedIn post, one of the ex-developers of the studio noted that the Team Kaiju website doesn't work, and the studio doesn't appear to exist anymore. According to LinkedIn, there is no one currently working at Team Kaiju “said noted leaker and video game researcher, Kurakasis.

Tencent allegedly shut down TEAM KAIJU, TiMi Studio Group's North American subsidiary. Right after this, yesterday, Tencent filed for the trademark TEAM JADE in Europe. In a LinkedIn post, one of the ex-developers of the studio noted that the Team Kaiju website doesn't work, and… pic.twitter.com/agq4sqgmhs — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) December 16, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



“Team Kaiju was working on an AAA multiplayer game, and the studio was co-founded by former Halo 4 design director Scott Warner and Battlefield veteran Rosi Zagorcheva. Warner left in April this year, and Zagorcheva in April 2022.”

If true, it's not clear when or why the studio was closed but according to Kurakasis, shortly after this LinkedIn message was published, Tencent filed a trademark for “Team Jade” in Europe.

We've reached out to Tencent for comment and will update as/when we receive a response from the company.