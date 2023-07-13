LightSpeed ​​Studiosa subsidiary of the Chinese giant Tencenthe acquired Lucid Gamesthe studio of Destruction AllStars and Switchblade, which has also worked as a support studio for many other titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Sea of ​​Thieves, Nightingale, Apex Legends, EA Sports PGA Tour and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

LightSpeed ​​Games has promised that Lucid Games will continue to be a completely independent studio in its game development and internal operations, but will have the support of the company in terms of technology and its global network.

In short, we are facing another acquisition aimed at consolidation, of which not many other details have been provided for now. What is certain is that Lucid Games will continue to work on Apex Legends together with Respawn Entertainment and on Sea of ​​Thieves for RARE.