Tencent Games, a global leader in the video game industry, expects the cloud gaming and mobile device market to grow rapidly in the near future. With an already significant presence in the MENA and Asian regions, the company is strategically positioned to further strengthen the growing European market. In cooperation with Logitech, Tencent Games introduced the Logitech G Cloud handheld game console, officially launched in Europe in May 2023. During IFA Berlin, Germany’s largest consumer electronics exhibition, Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Innovation Lab, said: “We are seeing a growing preference for instant play. Portable devices could very well emerge as the next significant gaming platform in the future and we see great potential for cloud gaming.”

The gameplay is seeing continuous improvements. Gamers are looking for an increasingly immersive gaming experience, with features such as Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, smooth 60Hz refresh rates and cutting-edge Ray Tracing technology. As a result, the requirements for gaming devices have increased dramatically and will continue to do so. Tencent Games expects mobile devices to be able to meet these high standards, delivering the best quality sound and graphics to gamers. Gamers also have growing expectations of being able to enjoy gaming experiences anytime, anywhere, without the inconvenience of lengthy downloads, installations, or updates. Tencent Games believes that the integration of cloud gaming and portable devices will provide a solution to the conflict between device performance and portability, breaking the bottleneck of computing power in hardware performance and meeting the needs of busy lifestyles of today.

The launch of portable cloud gaming devices is set to fuel the expansion of instant, immersive and portable gaming experiences. The Tencent Games Innovation Lab is actively working to introduce these advanced devices to international markets. Tencent Games, launched in 2003, has become the leading global platform for game development, publishing and management, as well as the largest online gaming community in China. It brings an interactive entertainment experience to hundreds of millions of users with more than 140 self-produced and licensed games in 200 countries and regions. Among the most popular titles are Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends.