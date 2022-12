Tencent announced the acquisition of 20% of the shares of SHIFT UPsoftware house famous for GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE. The conglomerate has thus become the second majority shareholder of the software house, surpassed only by the founder Kim Hyung Tae. At the moment we don’t know how this will affect the company’s shares, so we just have to wait for more information.

Source: Tencent Street Gematsu