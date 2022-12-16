Tencent Games has spent the last few years investing his money in various game companies and clearly has no intention of giving up as he recently bought 20% of the shares of SHIFT UPmakers of the PS5 console exclusive Stellar Blade.

SHIFT UP is a Korean company and already had ties to Tencent. The Chinese company, in fact, was the world publisher of the RPG game for mobile Goddess of Victory: Nikke, precisely through its subsidiary Level Infinite. Stellar Blade – previously known as Project Eve worldwide – will however be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and, as mentioned, in the console version it will be exclusive to PS5.

This acquisition should not change the agreements between Sony and SHIFT UP for Stellar Blade. Tencent, by the way, is still not the largest shareholder since the founder Kim Hyung Tae still holds the largest number of shares.

We remember that Stellar Blade is a post apocalyptic action game and will be available in 2023 (barring delays) on PlayStation 5.

SHIFT UP is also the developer of the mobile game Destiny Child.

Capcom and Tencent are also working on a new Monster Hunter.