Tencent he beat once again Playstation And Xboxesconfirming itself also in 2022 as the top-grossing publisherin this case 25 billion dollars of revenues which, however, mark a sharp decline compared to the previous year.

In 2021, in fact, Tencent beat Sony and Microsoft by scoring 32.38 billion in collections, mainly due to the success of brands such as PUBG, Valorant, Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans: games that evidently they’ve lost a bit of grip on the public.

Tencent – 25 billion dollars PlayStation – $24.4 billion Xbox – $15.6 billion NetEase – $14 billion Nintendo – $12.6 billion Bandai Namco – $7.56 billion Activision – $7.53 billion Electronic Arts – $7.38 billion Take-Two – $4.83 billion Embracer Group – $3.23 billion SEGA – $2.68 billion Square Enix – $2.66 billion Ubisoft – $2.37 billion Konami – $2.34 billion

The analyst who reported the data points out that Microsoft’s revenues are mere estimates, in the absence of official information, and at the same time points out that the Embracer Group is now larger than companies such as Konami, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Roblox and SEGA .

Take-Two’s receipts increased 41% year-on-year thanks to the acquisition of Zynga, while Bandai Namco’s recent strategies have allowed the Japanese company to surpass both Activision and Electronic Arts.