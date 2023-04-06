Just like last year, Tencent remains the number one video game maker in the world. The Chinese giant has in fact beaten Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo with 25 billion dollars in revenues in 2022. A very high number that allows it to still be on the podium, but significantly decreased compared to 2021, when revenues amounted to 32 billion dollars . Close behind are the gaming divisions of Sony and Microsoft with PlayStation and Xbox respectively, at 24.4 billion and 15.6 billion. Nintendo and Switch are fifth, with 12.6 billion in revenues generated in a year. The complete ranking follows.

Tencent – 25 billion PlayStation – 24.4 billion Xbox – 15.6 billion NetEase – 14 billion Nintendo – 12.6 billion Bandai Namco – 7.56 billion Activision – 7.53 billion Electronic Arts – 7.38 billion Take-Two – 4.83 billion Embracers – 3.23 billion SEGA – 2.68 billion Square Enix – 2.66 billion Ubisoft – 2.37 billion Konami – 2.34 billion