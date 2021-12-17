Back 4 Blood was one of the most loved games of 2021. This title, developed by Turtle Rock Studios, managed to recapture the magic of the multiplayer that was Left 4 Dead. Now, Today it was revealed that Tencent, the Chinese giant, has acquired this studio and its parent company.

According to Business Wire, Tencent Holdings has acquired Slamfire, Inc, parent company of Turtle Rock Studios. In this way, the developers of Back 4 Blood now they have become part of the Chinese company, which continues to expand in much of this market. Here’s what Steve Goldstein, President and CEO of Turtle Rock Studios, had to say about it:

“We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studies. Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep game knowledge and unprecedented support will help us create the kind of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit. “

On the other hand, this was the statement he issued Eddie Chan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tencent Games Global:

“We are huge fans of the Turtle Rock games, especially their incredible approach to creating cooperative online games. We can’t wait to see what comes next and we are excited to be a part of his future. ”

This purchase will not have any impact on the address of Back 4 Blood, or in the structure of Turtle Rock Studios. The studio will continue to operate independently, and none of the employees or managers were fired. Phil Robb and Chris Ashton, the co-founders, will continue to run this company.

In related topics, here you can check our review of Back 4 Blood. Similarly, offline progression will finally come to this game.

Editor’s Note:

Once again, Tencent has managed to acquire a part of this industry. However, it seems like nothing to worry about. As with past acquisitions, the Chinese giant will let Turtle Rock Studios run without some sort of change. It will be interesting to see what the following projects by these developers look like with the support of this company.

Via: Business Wire