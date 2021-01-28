One of the highest rated studies of recent times, Dontnod Entertainment, has taken a new step on its way to independence and self-reliance to be able to self-publish its own games. After gaining notoriety and impact with games such as Life is Strange, Vampyr, Tell Me Why or the recent Twin Mirror, the French company has announced that it is going to increase its assets by 40 million euros, 30 of which come from the Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent . So things, Tencent acquires a minority stake in Dontnod Entertainment, which ensures a position on the board of directors and in the decision-making of the company.
As it has informed GamesIndustry, the CEO of Dontnod, Oskar guilbert, has reacted to this surprising news and briefly explained how it could affect the Paris studio’s next projects: “We are delighted to welcome Tencent as an investor in Dontnod. This is a true confident expression from a key online gaming leader, who is behind a series of success stories and has invested in several leading companies in the video game industry, “said the head of the creators of Life is Strange with pride.
“Through this partnership, Dontnod is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the various growth drivers in the video game industry, in particular in China and on mobile platforms, in cooperation with an industry leader. The capital increase announced today will allow us to intensify and promote the deployment of our development plan, which has as objective capture more value from our original creations through the desktop publishing of more games ”, he concluded, making it clear that the Asian market and the field of mobile games are two of its main areas of expansion.
Dontnod opens a new studio and prepares for multiple projects
In the past Dontnod had found the support of companies like Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive or Microsoft to publish your video games. In fact, there was speculation that Xbox might add the French to its list of studios. Xbox Game Studios. Although Tencent’s entry into Dontnod does not make it impossible, it does make it difficult for this operation to take place in the near future.
