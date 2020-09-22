Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen VCG / VCG via Getty Images

Tencent has become that elephant in the room that nobody sees, but is there. It will be because of its Chinese origin or because of its low communication profile. It makes no noise and, year after year, since its founding in 1998 by Ma Huateng and Zhang Zhidong, its growth around the world has been exponential. In China it is synonymous with everything that sounds like the Internet. Outside its borders, it is the dominator of video games. Control Riot Games, Supercell, and Grinding Gear Games; owns 40% of Epic Games; and has a presence at Ubisoft and Blizzard. Or what is the same, League of Legends, Fortnite, Brawl stars, Clash of Clans, PUBG and World of warcraft they speak chinese. Now the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has placed it in the spotlight, by banning the download of his WeChat application.

So far the best known, because its tentacles reach further and further. As Guillermo de Haro, professor of systems at IE, explains, it should not surprise us that it goes unnoticed since it is a company very focused on its country. “With the pandemic we discovered that there are unknown cities in China like Wuhan, with more than 10 million inhabitants. The same thing happens to us with their companies ”. But before we get into its new businesses and where it directs investments, its origin as a telecommunications company explains the technological monster that it is right now – the ninth global organization and Facebook capitalization of around 100 million euros.

It started as a messaging service similar to Messenger. It allowed the Chinese to communicate through the computer. Visionaries like few others in Asia, they decidedly bet on the mobile phone. Thus WeChat was born in 2011. Similar to WhatsApp or Telegram in its genesis, but so different with the passing of the years. That was the first stone that he used to build a digital empire. In the words of a source close to Tencent, it was the necessary hook to develop a series of services that accompany the entire population on a daily basis. “It has created a layer that is above the Internet. Herein lies its competitive advantage ”, says this source.

It refers to the fact that in WeChat we can order a taxi, order food at home, make the purchase, send money, make transfers or pay at an establishment. Tencent has forged from the app an environment that meets any need. When it cannot organically integrate the service, it creates it, as has happened with WeBank – “it manages more capital than all the cash that Chinese society has in its possession,” says this same source. streaming Tencent Music or the production company Tencent Pictures.

And now comes the leap towards its neighbors and the West. His idea is similar to the strategy conceived by Amazon in its beginnings, which in its logo draws an arrow that goes from A to Z as a metaphor for its predisposition to compete with whoever is necessary, with everyone who will be among all these letters. To resemble those of Jeff Bezos, part of his efforts has focused on the cloud for four years. Investing in this technology is the indispensable preliminary step in order to modernize the business environment, improve data science and invest in artificial intelligence. A bet more for the present than for the future. “It is a digital dragon. A dragon capable of sticking out its tongue and then scorching you and absorbing you if necessary ”, settles Miguel Ángel Morcuende, expert in digital transformation.

The coronavirus effect

The changes imposed by the coronavirus crisis place a colossus like Tencent in a privileged position. Your products and services are growing even faster. The forced digital migration that the entire planet is experiencing strengthens its business. An opportune moment to launch decisively for Europe and from there make the leap to Latin America. “He is going to continue to expand his influence. What has to do with connectivity, with the ability to generate business away from analog, is going to triumph. Tencent can lead a good part of the future that is to come ”, argues Morcuende.

Its great economic capacity explains part of the power forged in the shadows – it owns 5% of Tesla and 10% of Universal Music. Yuan traveling around the planet. It has created a global investment arm capable of competing with big names like Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft. Thanks to the past at Goldman Sachs of its chairman, the financial world lacks secrets. “They invest in investment funds and through them they locate future Internet star businesses. They also invest directly in companies. They buy the ones that interest them, not only in China, but globally, “says the source close to Tencent.

Cybersecurity is another of the services that has become a spearhead. It has even created its own cyber-attack response center. The organization’s management understands that it is a central issue to link its future. One more element to add to the already extensive list of services that it offers away from WeChat. “The big Chinese companies have been leaving their markets for a long time, just as the big Spanish companies did years ago towards the Latin American market for example. They have the financial muscle to venture out and seek growth in other areas, ”suggests De Haro.

One shadow of a doubt that Tencent has never cleared up is the role of the Chinese government. It is difficult to determine whether such vigor is due to direct public investment, a gold share or some other type of aid. The rules of the game are different there. As this source close to the company indicates, it matters little because it is a country in which the Executive closes the business at any time if he wants to. You don’t need to control anything to interfere with your decisions. “The thing to keep in mind for the future is that Tencent is very proactive investing in startups. I was amazed when I found out her investment volume. They are as or more innovative than a giant like Google ”, he concludes.

