Tenants in a high-rise estate in Cologne are constantly throwing rubbish off the balcony. This attracts the rats in droves.

Cologne – residents of the high-rise settlement on Kölnberg in Cologne-Meschenich have animal worries: Because some tenants throw garbage from the balcony, rats always come to the site. A real invasion is now looming.

In the meantime, the rodents even walk around the grounds on the Kölnberg without any fear during the day. The city is upset but still can't do much. Because: The The high-rise estate on Kölnberg stands on private property, knows Kreiszeitung.de. The rat problem is not new in the socially deprived area of ​​Cologne-Meschenich.