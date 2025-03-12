Tenants require the Generalitat to withdraw the eviction demands from the floors acquired from Immocaixa

The tenants of the homes bought by the Generalitat to Immocaixa in recent months have denounced on Wednesday that they still have current eviction demands. In an act of the Catalunya tenant union in Sitges, they have required the Institut Català del Sòl (Incasòl), the public entity that now manages the houses, which slows the expulsion processes.

The Government of Salvador Illa closed in November the purchase of 452 homes from the Real Estate of Criteriacaixa to allocate them to Social Housing, an operation that the previous executive had left almost made. Among the acquired farms, some that maintained a pulse with the property that reached the point of becoming the first rental strike in Catalonia were included, specifically the town of Salou, in Tarragona.

Salau tenants celebrate to be able to live in “Protected Floors forever” and their spokesman, Quica Aguilera, believes that the purchase was a collective “victory”, but regrets that today “nothing has changed.” It has been “worried” because they were guaranteed that they would have new contracts at another price, which have not yet materialized, “nor have there been changes in maintenance deficiencies.”

At the same time, he has reproached the Generalitat that he has not stopped the demands against the neighbors who did not leave the floors when the contract ended, despite the administration he had committed to it, while he has assured that the tenants “have scrupulously maintained the payment of the rental fees”.

The act of the tenant union held in Sitges has served to announce that a group of 54 families of five promotions of official Immocaixa protection housing have threatened not to pay the rentals if the property the process of selling the floors in the free market. The farms are in Banyoles, Sitges and Sentmenat.

The social entity defends the rental strike as an effective tool “to stop the expulsions” that, he says, is promoting the real estate against all the tenants who do not renew the contract with the intention of putting the floors for sale. “Public housing must leave business claws,” said spokesman Enric Aragonès.

The tenants have sent an ultimatum to the real estate company to demand that you stop this declassification of the houses and allow them to continue inhabiting them a protected rent. Specifically, the families coordinated in early March to not pay the rental receipt, and the five days they all entered it with a letter as a “coordination notice” in which they warned the real estate company that, if it does not stop the privatizations of the floors, they will stop paying the rent indefinitely.

Immocaixa Criteria sources consulted by the ACN agency have responded that the company acts based on “strict compliance with legality”. They argue that they “always” seek “the balance” between the defense of their portfolio of floors and the “sensitivity” of the cases of tenants in which there is an accredited economic vulnerability and add: “If there are specific disagreements, Immocaixa manages it case and flexibility to find the best solution.”