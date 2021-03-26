Following the official announcement of a protocol to assist families at risk of eviction due to the imminent expiration (on March 31) of the decree that extends the rental contracts, the organizations representing tenants indicated that “that measure should have been taken a long time ago “ and they insisted on the request that the decree is extended and a family debt reduction plan is implemented that they rent.

With the support of different sectors, the tenant groups, including the National Tenant Federation, presented a note to President Alberto Fernandez and to the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi. In it, the entities ask that the decree that suspends evictions be extended, freezes the price of rents and automatically extends rental contracts until a debt reduction plan for tenant families is drawn up and put into operation so that no one is left in the street in the advent of the second wave that cruelly hits the entire region, “said the letter.

“Two months ago the national Cabinet signed Decree 66/21, which said that the pandemic changed the daily life and forecasts of Argentines, and that many workers, merchants, professionals and SMEs saw their income” strongly “affected. What changed in just 60 days for it to be announced that there will be no extension of the decree? “the entities in the note were asked.

Gervasio Muñoz, head of Inquilinos Agrupados, gave his opinion on the new measure that was published today in the Official Gazette and that aims “to coordinate actions to address housing solutions.” “That should have been done a long time ago. We offered all the information in this regard. That request for information should have been the first option. Instead, until now it has been decided not to extend the decree and the result will be that many families remain on the street. ”, Said the leader.

According to the leader, “only in a month and a half of 2020 the same number of eviction trials began as in 2019,” he said.

According to the tenants’ explanation to the authorities, “the extension of the decree, in addition to being the only way to stop a wave of evictions, it should serve to know how many households are in debt, how many made use of the decree to extend the contract, how many have an eviction sentence, and how many will not have the option to rent under the conditions imposed by the market that carries out an inhumane increase maneuver, breach of the provisions of the new rental law and recurrent threats, mistreatment and harassment towards tenants who try to fulfill their rights ”.

The letter has the signatures, among other personalities, of Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Nora Cortiñas, Colectivo Ni Una Menos, Juan Grabois, the oil producer leader Daniel Yofra, the union leader Hugo Godoy, the legislator Ofelia Fernández, the deputy Walter Correa and the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS).

Despite repeated claims, Minister Ferraresi said earlier this month that the decree will not be postponed. After a year of freezing within the framework of the emergency measures due to the pandemic, the minister announced that as of April “there will be no possibility of evictions without mediation”, an instance that was regulated from the Rent Law.

For this reason, for next Monday 29 at 8:00 p.m. the tenant organizations will carry out “a noise” with rallies in some squares of the country.

With the same vehemence of the tenants, The real estate sector has also been demanding that the decree be finalized in the expected terms so that the rental market does not accumulate so much pressure.

According to the real estate companies, the new Rental Law, on the one hand, and the measures to freeze the rental value and the automatic extension of the contract, made many owners decide to withdraw their rental properties, reducing the offer and increasing more than 60 % the lease value.

According to a survey by the Scalabrini Ortiz Center for Economic and Social Studies (CESO), in the last 12 months, the cost of renting a studio apartment in the Federal Capital increased 60%. Meanwhile, in departments with 2 rooms the increase was 55.6% and 60.0% in those with 3 rooms. This occurred despite the fact that the Index for Rental Contracts published daily by the BCRA shows an increase of 19.9% ​​between mid-July 2020 and mid-March 2021.