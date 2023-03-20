Overnight, dozens of flea market were relocated to make way for the remodeling of the plazuela de la colonia Ricardo Flores Magon. The second-hand clothing and other items merchants were installed in the parking lot of the Ricardo Flores Magón municipal market, a situation that aroused the discomfort of the tenants, since they see them as strong competition, in addition to the fact that without parking, potential customers will no longer arrive . In the supply center there are few stores that are open, and some survive from the sale that the weekend generates.

They believe that with the tianguistas at the door of the market, they would be giving the coup de grace to their business that with a lot of sacrifice they have survived in these years, since the majority chose to lower the curtains due to the scarce sales. At the main entrances of the supply center placed posters with messages of rejection for the installation of flea marketwhich, they say, was not socialized.

Family violence is a crime that has displaced others that were considered to have a higher incidence, such as robbery or homicide. Every time there are cases of the husband assaulting her spouse, or even, it has gone to the extreme of taking her life in a fit of anger. This situation keeps municipal and state authorities on alert, who recently opened a Justice Center for Women in Mazatlán, where the aggressor can be denounced.

Yesterday, this issue was addressed by Bishop Mario Espinosa, who prayed for the end of the domestic violence in Mexican homes. She offered a very reasonable speech: it is urgent to work from home, reinforcing the values ​​of respect and affection among the whole family. There is a pattern that is repeated: if the children see violence in the parents, they will surely repeat it. For this reason, he called to train children with values ​​at home, only then will there be a new generation that respects their peers.

This week there could be new demonstrations of rejection by merchants on the avenue Mexican Army and Juan Carrasco, who oppose the application of the preferential lane, as they argue that it affects their businesses. Last Monday they paralyzed circulation on those roads, and warned that they will go under protection to protect themselves from the initiative of the municipal government.

For almost four years, the shelter that was started in the union of teacapan, Escuinapa, to provide a decent stay for field workers who come from the south of the country, has not been completed. The administration of the then mayor Emmet Soto left it unfinished, and already in the presidency, Blanca García promised to invest in it to make it operable. On November 18, 2022, the municipal president assured that more than one million pesos would be allocated to complement the rehabilitation and that it would be in January of this year when it would be put into operation. However, the shelter remains inoperable and the day laborers will continue to live in overcrowded and unsanitary rooms.

