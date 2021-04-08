Tenants Did the tenant ruin your apartment? Tell us about your experience in the HS survey

Helsingin Sanomat is talking about repairs caused by tenants. The survey can be answered at the end of this story.

You decide rent your investment home for a reliable type. It will take some time until it becomes clear that the tenant has caused costly damage to the apartment. Maybe the surfaces of the bathroom have gone into an incomprehensibly bad condition, the kitchen looks exploded or the whole apartment needs renovation.

Helsingin Sanomat is looking for people with similar experiences to interview. You can answer the survey below. The answers to the survey will be treated confidentially.