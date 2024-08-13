The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ruled that a tenant must pay the owner of a property an amount of 35 thousand dirhams as compensation for taking possession of an apartment owned by her without her consent.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he be obligated to pay her 200,000 dirhams in compensation for her lost earnings, the losses she suffered, and her lack of benefit from the described property, starting from April 11, 2020 until the date of his eviction and departure from the property on May 29, 2024, noting that she owns the property, and that the defendant had taken possession of an apartment in the property for four years without her consent.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that according to the provisions of the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions: “The plaintiff must prove his claim of right, and the defendant may deny it,” noting that it is proven in the papers that the defendant was evicted from the apartment and handed over to the plaintiff, free of occupants and persons, pursuant to a ruling from the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance, and the plaintiff did not submit to the court her valid evidence that the defendant was usurping the property throughout the period from April 11, 2020 until May 29, 2024.

The court noted that it was proven that the defendant remained in the property owned by the plaintiff without any evidence, and the plaintiff did not prove the period during which the defendant remained in that property, which is a matter with which the court uses its discretionary powers. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 35 thousand dirhams in compensation for her damages, and to oblige the defendant to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.