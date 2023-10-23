Home page World

Stray cats can spark discussions: a note from a resident proves this. However, not everyone can understand his demands.

Munich – Children, noise, animals: These topics can lead to huge resentment for some people. According to a survey, almost one in seven people are bothered by the noise in their own four walls. But it is usually the others, the neighbors, who are held responsible. Stray cats are also often a topic of conflict – especially in apartments with terraces or gardens, as an example has now shown.

Out of anger, tenant leaves notes to all cat owners

“Dear residents,” a resident scribbled on a piece of paper that he probably hung in the entrance to the house. A Reddit user shared this with his followers. The author was explicitly addressing those neighbors who keep a cat as a pet. “I don’t want to see a single cat on my terrace anymore!!,” he got straight to the point. Because along with the cats, another animal apparently kept getting lost to the tenant.

He went on to write: “Every day I find dead mice on my terrace!” In fact, the cats’ prey is not a gift, as is often assumed – neither for owners nor neighbors. Catching mice is natural. The mice are often still alive when they are placed outside the front door or – as in this case – on the terrace. According to the letter, the tenant did not find the dead mice in front of his apartment funny at all.

Anger note: Cat brings dead mice to the terrace – opinions are divided

He called for pets to be trained and added: “It’s slowly enough.” In the future, he would also pass on any cleaning costs incurred to those neighbors who own a cat. Opinions about the letter were divided on Reddit. For some, the tenant’s anger is understandable, but his demand is not. “I can understand the anger. However, the demand to ‘train your cat’ is just as ridiculous,” was one of many comments.

“Again,” commented someone else, who has probably dealt with the topic several times. “Visits from other people’s cats in your own garden are to be tolerated, even if they defecate (or deliver mice)…” he wrote and received direct backlash from other users.

Whether the tenant was able to change something to his benefit with his note remains questionable due to the potential for discussion that the topic generates. But he obviously didn’t just express his anger well through his words. Because one user wrote: “You can tell from the font how the person started writing calmly and then escalated more and more until he completely burst into anger when signing.” Elsewhere However, a party warning notice caused outrage. He also sparked discussions. (mbr)