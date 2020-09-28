Protest against an eviction in Barcelona, ​​on September 22. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

The launches of housing practiced by the courts in Spain during the second quarter of this year show an unprecedented decline. The figures published this Friday by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) are not, however, comparable with the historical series due to the special circumstances of the period, a large part of which included the state of alarm due to the coronavirus (in force from 14 March to June 21), in which the courts only provided essential services. In addition, the Government decreed on March 31 a suspension of evictions until October 1 for tenants in a situation of vulnerability due to the coronavirus crisis.

In practice, all these conditions translated into 1,013 tenant launches carried out by the courts between April and June, 89.8% less than in the same period in 2019 (when the figure was close to 10,000). The launch is as known in the judicial jargon to the procedure that culminates the eviction, when the possession of the property is returned to the owner of the same and a judicial act is drawn up.

If the number of evictions of tenants, who for years have constituted the vast majority of people who are expelled from their homes in Spain, is striking; even more so is the statistics of people launching due to non-payment of the mortgage. In the second quarter of the year, the courts practiced only 300 launches for this reason, 92.1% less than last year. The sum of both figures, plus evictions attributed to other reasons, left the total number of launches between April and June at 1,383, 90.6% less. Andalusia (275), Valencian Community (195) and Catalonia (148) were the three communities with the highest number of launches. If only tenant evictions are observed, these first three positions are repeated.

Despite the fact that the decrease in launches of people living for rent has been a constant since mid-2019, when the trend of previous years was reversed and slight year-on-year falls began to register, the collapse registered by the CGPJ in the second quarter of this year is not a reliable indicator of this trend. Among the measures to alleviate the social consequences of the epidemic, the Government approved on March 31 a decree that introduced several measures in the matter of rents.

Among these, they highlighted the extension in six months of the lease if it expires before October 1 and the tenant requests it; the obligation for large homeowners to accept a rebate or deferral of their payment; and the aforementioned suspension of evictions, also until October 1. The latter, since the end of the state of alarm and the consequent reactivation of the courts, only applies when the tenant requests it and proves their situation of vulnerability due to covid-19. In addition, there are also other circumstances, such as the landlord also showing that he is in a vulnerable situation, in which case it is up to the judge to decide.

These regulations will also largely affect the statistics for the third quarter of the year (July-September), but it remains to be seen what will happen once the restrictions are lifted. Another possibility is that the government will extend the application of restrictions on evictions beyond October, as demanded by the tenant unions.

The statistics of the CGPJ also collect data from verbal possessory lawsuits for illegal occupation of homes since mid-2018. This procedure requires that the owner who claims that his property has been occupied be a natural person, a non-profit entity or a public administration, so it is not useful to assess the whole of the occupation because it leaves out the properties that are owned by banks, funds or other companies. Between April and June, 757 of this type entered the courts, almost 200 less than in the second quarter of last year (953). The lower activity of the courts affected the number of cases of this type resolved, 449 (compared to more than 700 between April and June 2019), so the number of pending cases continued to increase: yes at the end of last March There were 2,216, by mid-year that number had grown to 2,538 procedures.