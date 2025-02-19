Tenal unions convene the first state demonstration for housing: “It must stop being a business”

Housing groups and unions remain mobilized to claim solutions to the first problem for citizens: the residential drama suffered by the country and is generating “a situation of collective suffocation.” A dozen organizations has summoned for April 5 the first day of demonstrations at the state level, under the motto “Let’s end the housing business.”

The increase in the rental price and speculation fell protests for the right to housing

The tenant union wants to assert the network that has deployed in recent years throughout the territory, in the heat of a “rentier system that supports the current housing model.” “After the mass demonstrations for the right to housing that took place in autumn in the main cities of the state, on April 5 we take a step further to go to the streets simultaneously in tens of cities in the same blow of effect,” They point out in a statement.

“They throw us out of our homes, they drown us with impossible prices and criminalize us to survive. While the State, governments and institutional parties continue to arm the profitability of this business, the housing movement is planted, ”they say from the Madrid housing movement, with organizations such as the PAH of Vallekas.





The claim at the state level will be the one that has already been repeated in the different demonstrations in different cities, each with their own particularities, but all crossed by a increase in rents. “Exorbitant prices are the main cause of impoverishment of the working class and a barrier to access a home”, while “the enrichment of a small rentier minority at the expense of economically suffocating a large part of society, impunity with that the real estate employer operates and the impossibility of building life projects due to the lack of stable access to a home has lit social indignation and have consolidated the consensus that housing must Stop being a business to become a right, ”they point out.

Organizations hope to have the massive support of citizens to demand a drop, immediate, of the rental prices by 50%, that indefinite contracts are established, to avoid the “expulsion” of tenants every five or seven years, the Recovery of empty, tourist and seasonal rental housing, that the speculative purchase is prohibited, to dismant Housing

Thousands of people demand measures to solve the housing crisis: “If it does not affect you, it affects that of next door”



The demands are not new. On February 9, some 15,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, went out in Madrid to demand urgent solutions and remember that “housing is not a market good, but a right.”