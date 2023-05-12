In these lasts months, Jack Black He has been in the public eye because he has returned to major entertainment productions, proof of this is his participation in The Mandalorian and also in the movie Super Mario. Even with this, she wants to continue in the spotlight, and for that she has launched a theme focused on video games with her musical group.

The song is named as is video games, which is accompanied by an official video in which the singer appears animated with his musical partner on the guitar. In this topic, we talk about the experience that the world of video games brings, and varied animation styles are appreciated that are reminiscent of the classics and newer ones.

Here you can see it:

The video reminds how linked it has been Jack Black with the world of video games, since he has lent his voice to some characters as in almost recent, psychonauts 2. She also had her starring role in Brutal LegendTitle of AE in which the music is the most important thing, and which begins as an action game and ends as an RTS.

It will no doubt continue to be important to many who Jack Black keep participating in these projects.

Via: Tenacious D

editor’s note: It is incredible that this actor and singer returns to his old ways. The truth is, I would like them to make a sequel to School of Rock, but that is already somewhat unlikely.