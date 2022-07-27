Yellow flag on a beach in the Region, in a file image. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

The Copla Plan beach surveillance posts opened this Wednesday with 10 yellow caution flags on various beaches in Águilas, Cartagena and San Javier. The rest of the stalls opened with the green flag. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia in real time and the color of their flags on the LA VERDAD website.

In Águilas, yellow flag on the beaches of Matalentisco and La Carolina. In Cartagena, yellow flag on the beaches of Monteblanco, Galúa, Las Sirenas and Entremares, all on the Mediterranean side of La Manga.

In San Javier, the yellow flag is found on the beaches of Banco del Tabal (south and north) and Pedrucho (south and north), as well as La Manga.