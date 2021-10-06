On 7 October 2011, our colleague Pier Luigi Todisco left us, run over by a truck while he was cycling to the headquarters of the Gazzetta. The award for those who pass first on Ghisallo at “Il Lombardia” is named after him
Ten years have already passed, since that damned afternoon of October 7th. Pier Luigi Todisco who was late in arriving at the editorial office, the worry that turned first into anxiety, then into fear, finally into a terrible silence, full of sadness and mourning. “Tod” left on 7 October 2011 at the age of 52, run over by a truck in Viale Sarca in Milan, while he was reaching the headquarters of the Gazzetta dello Sport. He was on a bike, because pedaling had always been one of his greatest passions, along with music. In addition to his family and friends, that day Pier Luigi also left his colleagues from Gazzetta, who loved him for his ability to always smile, think first of the last ones rather than the first, play down every situation with his unmistakable humor.
The prize
–
In recent years Tod wrote about football, but always with cycling in his heart. And among the ways to remember him chosen over the years, there is one that has become traditional, linked to “Il Lombardia”, an end-of-season classic in the professional calendar. Who passes first on the Ghisallo climb, in fact, receives the award named after Pierluigi Todisco: the first went to Vincenzo Nibali in 2011. There will be a thought for him on Saturday too. Like every time. Hi Tod, always with us.
October 7 – 12:01 am
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply