Ten years have already passed, since that damned afternoon of October 7th. Pier Luigi Todisco who was late in arriving at the editorial office, the worry that turned first into anxiety, then into fear, finally into a terrible silence, full of sadness and mourning. “Tod” left on 7 October 2011 at the age of 52, run over by a truck in Viale Sarca in Milan, while he was reaching the headquarters of the Gazzetta dello Sport. He was on a bike, because pedaling had always been one of his greatest passions, along with music. In addition to his family and friends, that day Pier Luigi also left his colleagues from Gazzetta, who loved him for his ability to always smile, think first of the last ones rather than the first, play down every situation with his unmistakable humor.