Ten years after the police found the bodies of his wife and four children, the mystery continues around the whereabouts of the French fugitive Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, the main and only suspect of the fivefold crime. So far all clues to locate him have ended in neutral. To stay alive The ‘monster of Nantes’, as the French press calls him, would now be 60 years old.

Agnés Dupont de Ligonnès, 48 ​​years old and her four children (Arthur, Thomas, Anne and Benoît), between 13 and 21 years old, They were murdered at the beginning of April 2011. The police did not discover the bodies of the family and their two dogs until the 21st of that month.. They had been buried, wrapped in duvets and covered with lime, in the courtyard of the family home in Nantes. The autopsy revealed that they had been drugged and shot to death with a rifle. Automatically the husband became the main suspect.

Days before the crime, The alleged murderer sent a letter to his relatives and friends explaining that the entire family was leaving France and that they would not be able to contact them. He said they were going to join the US federal witness protection program after he had allegedly worked undercover for the DEA, the US drug agency.

The suspect, a businessman from an aristocratic family, has been missing for ten years.. The last time he was seen alive was on April 15, 2011 in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, a town on the Côte d’Azur. A security camera recorded him in a hotel parking lot. Dupont de Ligonnès was alone and walked away. At that time, no one knew that his family had been murdered. Nobody suspected him. At first it was thought that the suspect could have fled to Italy or Spain.

Why would Dupont de Ligonnès kill his family? Is it the murderer? Did he have accomplices? Is he alive or dead? Have you committed suicide? Can someone disappear without a trace for ten years? “I am certain that Xavier is guilty and is still alive,” he said recently. in an interview on the RTL network Bruno de Stabenrath, childhood friend of the alleged murderer and author of the book ‘L’Ami impossible’ (The impossible friend, from Editorial Gallimard),

This case of the black chronicle continues to fascinate the French a decade later, as does the murder of little Grégory, an unsolved crime for 36 years, or the false doctor of the World Health Organization (WHO) Jean Claude Roman , the murderer who inspired the book ‘The adversary’, by Emmanuel Carrère.

Great interest



On the 10th anniversary of the crime, the press and television have devoted extensive reports to this case, despite the fact that there are no great novelties that allow solving the mystery. Last summer, the French rushed to newsstands to buy the two issues of the magazine ‘Society’ dedicated to Dupont de Ligonnès. They printed 270,000 copies, compared to 70,000 for a normal number. And they also published the report, the fruit of four years of research, in book format.

Interest in the ‘monster of Nantes’ crosses borders. The Netflix platform dedicated a chapter to him in 2020 in its series ‘Unsolved Mysteries’. After its broadcast, people around the world believed they had seen the fugitive. Once again, the clues led nowhere.

Frédérique Toudoire-Surlapierre, author of the book ‘Le fait divers et ses fictions’ (The events and their fictions, by Minuit Publishing House), explained by email this summer that’ the accounts of events are particularly active in turbulent and hectic periods , for example, the Georges Arnaud case during the French Occupation ”or now in times of the covid-19, since “The events make it possible to focus the anguish and ghosts of the population on certain particularly murky matters” such as crimesJan Toudoire-Surlapierre considers that another explanation for the fascination of the French by these cases is the mystery that surrounds them, such as, for example, the double life of Jean-Claude Roman.

There is also greater interest if there are “twists and turns”. For example, in 2017 some faithful believed they had seen Dupont de Ligonnès in a monastery in the Var (south-western France) and in 2019 the Scottish Police arrested a French retiree at Glasgow airport after mistaking him for the fugitive. But ten years later, the case is still open.