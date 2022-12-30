Day 1. The irrigators, in a LA VERDAD forum, demand that the Transfer be shielded with a “lasting” political pact.

Day 2. The regional government accelerates its fiscal shielding with the new law of financial autonomy.

Day 3. Murcia is the fourth community in Spain in terms of taxpayers who pay the tax on large fortunes.

Day 4. A high school student stabs a classmate in the middle of the class in Águilas.

Day 5. Pedro Sánchez appoints María González Veracruz from Murcia as Secretary of State for Telecommunications.

Day 6. The commissioning of the AVE is scheduled for the second week of December, pending the political agenda.

Day 7. Earthquake in the Assembly when the only regional deputy of Vox passes to the Mixed Group, by order of Santiago Abascal.

Day 8. The deputies expelled from Vox also go to the Mixed Group and aggravate the parliamentary crisis.

Day 9. Ballesta would touch the absolute majority in Murcia and Arroyo would win by the minimum in Cartagena, according to an electoral poll.

Day 10. After 25 years of career, he leaves behind the Murcian group Second when announcing his separation.

Day 11. Ulea and Ojós bear the brunt of a storm that leaves roads blocked and houses flooded in Vega del Segura.

Day 12. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the urban development agreements in the north of Murcia.

Day 13. Conflicts with the regional government have paralyzed the Transparency Council, which has not processed a single claim in 2022.

Day 14. The Civil Guard uncovers the mining contamination of crops in Cartagena, but the Ministry denies it.

Day 15. The Region is the second community in Spain where the cost of basic foods rises the most.

Day 16. Reports of sexual abuse of minors have doubled in a decade in the Region, with 2,450 reports since 2012.

Day 17. The trip from Murcia to Valencia via Yecla will drop from two hours next summer.

Day 18. The judge of the ‘La Sal II case’ puts Valcárcel one step away from the bench, believing him to be the “driver” of the desalination plant.

Day 19. Setback of the lawyers of the Assembly to the law of financial autonomy of Miras, which decays due to lack of support.

Day 20. The new Statute of the Scholar casts doubts on the practices of 18,000 students of the UMU and the UPCT.

Day 21. The regional government approves a new decree that reduces environmental and urban procedures to accelerate investments.

Day 22. 140 million is the cost of the ‘zero quota’ strategy for the self-employed.

Day 23. More than half of the ‘Next Generation’ European funds received by the Region are still undistributed.

Day 24. The agricultural sector proposes changes in the law for the protection of the Mar Menor to relax restrictive measures.

Day 25. Repsol joins Enagás and Engie to produce renewable hydrogen in Cartagena starting in 2025.

Day 26. The European Parliament asks the regional government for the full application of the Mar Menor law.

Day 27. A regional plan to detect hepatitis C patients not yet receiving therapy locates more than 3,000 infected.

Day 28. The Ingenio Foundation outrages scientists, town halls, the Ministry and the regional government, which accuses it of “lying”.

Day 29. Regional debt will not return to pre-pandemic level until 2037, according to the Independent Fiscal Authority.

Day 30. Águilas, Mazarrón and Lorca suffer from the most arid climate in Spain, according to an updated report from Aemet.

Day 31. The UMU will be left in five years without half of its medical professors.