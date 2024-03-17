Ten years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin made official the annexation of the Crimean peninsula, in southern Ukraine, after holding a referendum not authorized by kyiv and rejected by the international community. The takeover was made official on March 18, 2014, two days after the questioned votes. The conflict, also called the Donbass war, grew on the ground and laid the foundations for the ongoing war, ordered by Moscow against its neighboring country more than two years ago. In the midst of his occupation aspirations, in the current conflict, the Kremlin leader has claimed four other Ukrainian regions.

Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow a decade ago. The takeover was triggered in the middle of the so-called Donbass war, in response to the so-called Euromaidan.

It was a series of protests that from the capital asked to revive the political Association Agreement and the Free Trade Agreement that was close to officially bringing Ukraine closer to the European Union and foundered precisely due to pressure from Russia.

And in the pro-European revolution, which broke out in November 2013 and led to the overthrow of the pro-Russian Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukovych, the Kremlin found the perfect excuse for its subsequent accession.

Encouraged by Russian subversive groups linked to the secret services – Igor Strelkov, the hero of the armed uprising in the Donbass, admitted having conspired with the leader of Crimea, Sergei Axionov – the peninsular authorities called a referendum to become independent from Ukraine.

Archive-A mural depicting a soldier with a patch with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, in his uniform holding a girl, decorates the facade of a building in the Chernomorskoye settlement, about 150 km from Simferopol, Crimea, on March 2, 2024. © AFP/Stringer

To ensure that kyiv did not “sabotage” the “free” expression of popular will, Putin approved the deployment of Russian troops to the peninsula, “the little green men,” who blocked each and every Ukrainian military garrison.

EFE then witnessed how Russian soldiers were stationed in the main strategic centers of Simferopol, the Crimean capital, for which they had the invaluable assistance of the Cossacks.

Although it is true that there were no armed clashes, the Russian security forces were responsible for silencing any hint of dissent, represented by the Tatar minority, which was severely repressed.

The illegal annexation

The next step was to celebrate the historic referendum by which Crimea broke ties with Ukraine, to which it had belonged since 1954, a right of self-determination that Putin did not recognize in the case of Chechnya or Tatarstan.

On March 16, residents of the Ukrainian peninsula received a ballot with two options: reunification with Russia or maintaining Crimea's status as part of Ukraine.

The result was unappealable, 96.5% of citizens – more than 80% of whom were ethnic Russians – supported being part of the Russian Federation, according to Moscow.



Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as he visits a bridge connecting mainland Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on December 5, 2022. © Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/ via Reuters

Putin certified the deal by approving the independence of Crimea, which lasted 30 hours, and sealing the annexation of the peninsula on March 18.

The rest is history. According to the Kremlin, Putin had repeatedly warned the West that the recognition of Kosovo's independence would open the Pandora's box of separatism. He who warns is not a traitor, he suggested.

Subsequently, the West condemned the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory and launched the largest campaign of international sanctions against Russia in memory.

An attempt to rewrite history

In an attempt to win followers to its cause and counter accusations of violating International Law, the Kremlin took the battle to the field of history, a terrain where it is very comfortable.

The Kremlin's United Russia party that week introduced a bill to declare illegal the handover of Crimea to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in February 1954.



Map of Ukraine showing areas where Russia interfered in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and subsequent war. France 24

The pro-government deputies denounced that this decision was “approved through normative acts that lacked legal force” and “do not correspond to the basic principles of a rule of law or international laws.”

That is to say, it was a capricious decision made by the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, of Ukrainian origin.

Precisely, a rally on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea will be held on Monday, March 18, in Red Square. An event that could be attended by Putin, who is expected to celebrate his re-election for a fifth presidential term, after the three-day elections, without major rivals, that conclude this Sunday, March 17.

The fuse that lit the ongoing invasion

The return of Crimea provoked an explosion of popular joy – 86% of Russians continue to support annexation, according to a recent poll – unlike anything seen since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

However, Putin, when signing the annexation, denied that Moscow had any intention of appropriating other Ukrainian regions where the Russian-speaking population was the majority. That is, in the east of the invaded country.



File-Military vehicles of the Russian Army circulate on a street, after President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine. In the city of Armyansk, Crimea, on February 24, 2022. © Reuters/Stringer

“Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine. We have no need for it,” said the president and praised the Ukrainian military who avoided a bloodbath in Crimea.

The peninsula served as a springboard for the pro-Russian armed uprising that broke out a month later in the Donbass and as a platform for the current war, which has made it possible to build a corridor between Russia and the peninsula on Ukrainian soil, linked until then by a bridge.