Ten years are today one of the most talked about episodes in the long history of MotoGP and what did he leave for the remains a lapidary phrase by Casey Stoner addressed to Valentino Rossi when the Italian went to the Australian’s box to apologize to him for having thrown him on the eighth lap of the 2011 race in Jerez. “Your ambition has been stronger than your talent,” the then Repsol Honda rider snapped at the Ducati.

The 46 fell in the rush of the end of the straight in a race through water and took with him to the ground 27, who was running second at the time. Valentino was able to resume the march, but Casey could not and remained at the foot of the track until the next lap to ironically applaud the Italian as he passed the point where he had thrown a turn earlier. At the end of the test, the one from Tavullia went straight to the Repsol Honda box to apologize. There his rival, already dressed in civilian clothes, was waiting for him to respond to his words and gestures of forgiveness, clasping his hands, with absolute irony. “All good. I’m only worried about your shoulder,” he said while patting his right shoulder, the one from his injury, and then sentence: “Your ambition has been stronger than your talent.”

Stoner applauding Rossi after throwing him.

Rossi, who was wearing a helmet, didn’t know at first what Stoner had told him. He later recounted it upon learning what his victim had previously said. This said the Honda: “It would have been better if you came without your helmet to apologize. I accept your apology, but I would have preferred you to come to the motorhome to do it, in private, rather than in front of the television cameras.” Rossi responded like this: “The first thing I did when I got off the bike was to go look for him to apologize, regardless of the cameras following me. Elías threw me on that corner in 2006 and that’s why I lost the World Cup. The truth is is that I felt a little protected with the helmet when I went to excuse myself. I did not hear well what he was saying about the helmet, but I realized that he was not smiling friendly. “

In addition to the fall that cost him the loss of a leadership that he would later regain, because in 2011 he won his second title, Stoner was also burned by the behavior of the track marshals after the crash. It was fireworks. While a legion of willful stewards pushed aside the Honda lying on the Ducati, they helped Rossi to get up and even patted him on the back of encouragement so that he could return to the track immediately, there was only one helping Stoner get the RC213V up and running, which proved impossible. With more hands they probably would not have succeeded either, because the starting system of their Honda required blocking the clutch hub to start, something that could only be done in the box. That ended up making Stoner desperate, convinced that with the push of several it would have been possible, and he was so angry that he cut the marshalls’ sleeves that they disappointed him. “His behavior has been demoralizing. The only thing missing was that someone asked Valentino for an autograph. The bike had not been damaged too much, but it had stopped and only one helped me to try to start it, “he said later about them.

Stoner’s sleeve cut to the stewards.

Rossi, for his part, did not comment on the stewards, describing the incident like this: “It was a shame, because I was very fast in the water and providence had given me the opportunity to achieve my first victory or podium with the Ducati. I was going very strong and I got a long hair. I did not have time to open up, I fell and I threw Stoner. My bike did not stop, I grabbed the clutch and I was able to come back and be fifth. It is human to fail. I braked a little less than Simoncelli and Stoner, which I had no intention of passing at the time. They are things of the races and for him a great task “.

The relationship between Rossi and Stoner was already broken since the famous race of Laguna Seca 2008, that of the overtaking of the Italian to the Australian through the land of Corkscrew so whatIt ended with a crash of the Ducati that Casey was riding at the time, according to him because Valentino had deliberately stopped his Yamaha prematurely and that is what brought him to the ground. At the end, he accused him of driving dirty and assured that he had lost the admiration he felt for him. Three years later, he made it clear to him when he came to apologize to his box, with that harsh and unforgettable message of “your ambition has been stronger than your talent”, which is now ten years old.

