The humanitarian situation continues to worsen on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the peaceful revolution of Syrian citizens who, in the middle of the Arab Springs, rose up against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who responded to their demands with violent repression, which led to a civil war.

“God, Freedom and nothing else”, that was the claim that resounded in unison in the squares and streets of Syria ten years ago now. On the eve of the anniversary of the beginning of the Syrian revolution by peaceful pro-democracy protesters – which would unleash a bloody civil war that still lasts – the figures produced by the conflict are shocking.

The Syrian war, the worst humanitarian crisis in recent history, wiped out any hope of change for its population, which saw how the international community failed to react to an autocratic and criminal government, led by Bashar al-Assad. In the last decade, the United Nations Security Council has been divided on the response to the conflict, with the regime’s allies, Russia and China, vetoing any resolution against President Al-Assad, who has crossed all the “red lines” with total impunity.

Ten years later, the balance of the conflict crosses borders, the same that had to cross the more than 5.6 million Syrian refugees who during these years have dropped out of the country – the largest exodus since the Second World War -, fleeing from the bombings of the Syrian Army, the political persecutions, the jihadist terrorism of the so-called Islamic State, the hunger, the economic crisis and the insecurity of a country in ruins.

Others, however, did not even have the necessary resources to be able to cross the border with Turkey, which hosts more than 3 million Syrian refugees, or Lebanon. It is estimated that of the 22 million Syrian citizens who inhabited the country before the war, more than 6.7 million people have been forced to move within the country, many of them have mobilized throughout its territory during all these years without being able to settle in one place.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in the UK but has collaborators on the ground, more than half a million Syrians have died in the war. Figures that Syrian analysts and activists say would be much higher, given the difficulty of investigating within the country for the repression of the Security Forces led by Al-Assad, which governs the country and prevailed in the conflict with the help of its partners Moscow and Tehran.

File image, 2019, with several graves of people who died during the war in Syria. AP – Baderkhan Ahmad

“Syrians have been subjected to human rights violations on a massive and systematic scale. The parties to the conflict have also repeatedly violated international humanitarian law, so far with total impunity,” UN Secretary General António Guterres stressed about a war that in recent years disappeared from the media scene but is still ongoing.

A nightmare whose aftermath lasts for several generations, about half of Syrian minors know no other reality than the conflict and 60% of Syrians are at risk of starvation. According UNICEF, nearly 12,000 children were killed or injured in the attacks, and almost 6,000 minors have been recruited for the combats, which constitutes a war crime according to International Humanitarian Law.

The war has left a whole generation of Syrians without a decent future, almost 90% of minors need humanitarian assistance, figures that have increased by 20% in the last year, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. 57% of minors have missed years of schooling, according to the International Red Cross, but they also carry the harsh psychological consequences left by ten years of violence.

The pandemic worsened the country’s already precarious economic situation, with higher prices, the devaluation of its currency and without access to basic products such as drinking water. “It is impossible to fully understand the extent of the devastation in SyriaBut his people have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century. The scale of the atrocities shakes the conscience, “Guterres added.

The humanitarian situation in Syria, when it marks ten years of atrocities, has been described as “the greatest shame of modern society”, which now commemorates an anniversary that seems not to end in the near future, while it remains in power. to a ruler who never hesitated to use all force to silence the voices of his citizens.