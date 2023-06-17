During the last decade, Brazilians have traveled in a circle aboard a roller coaster. The wave of indignation against the politics of a lifetime that brought more citizens to the streets than ever since the end of the dictatorship began with an insignificant matter, in perspective: a rise of 0.2 reais in the metro ticket and bus in São Paulo. The first popular protests for those four cents on the dollar unexpectedly gained traction in the midst of the economic crisis to give birth to a gigantic movement that capitalized on the indignation of millions. The middle and upper class took to the streets; they got involved in politics convinced that they could change the course of their homeland. The desire for change that had previously ignited Tunisia, Egypt, Spain, the US or Bangladesh set the first South American power on fire.

Brazil was embarking on an accelerated journey on the back of anti-politics that culminated in the triumph of an extreme right-wing deputy, Jair Bolsonaro. After strong convulsions and with extreme polarization, he returned (almost) to the starting point. With the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and a Congress leaning to the right like never before that charges a very high price for any support, the most traditional politics has returned to power.

Protesters clash with police outside the Maracana stadium during the 2013 Confederations Cup final between Brazil and Spain. Felipe Dana (AP)

From the price of the bus, to soccer and corruption

Nobody here either saw that June 2013 coming, which left politicians, journalists and analysts speechless. Also in Brazil, social networks played a crucial role in translating the widespread discontent of a large part of society with corruption and fatigue after three terms of the Workers’ Party (PT) into a succession of street protests and casseroles. Brazilians who had never mobilized blocked avenues. Anyone who had a cook and never touched a stew could download an application with the sound of pans to join the demonstrations.

President Rousseff, who underestimated the power of the memes that galvanized the unrest that was floating in the environment, received the activists who demanded free transport in an attempt to stop the storm. “He told us: do you think I can convince the staff that we recruit from the middle class to leave the car at home?”, ten years later, the activist Mayara Vivian, from the Movimento Passe Livre, told the newspaper stadium.

On June 19, 2013 in Brasilia, protesters carry a truck-shaped sign in opposition to the increase in transportation rates. Eraldo Peres (AP)

In the blink of an eye, the demand of the protesters who took to the streets in hundreds of cities throughout the country put the focus on soccer. The complaint about the 20 cents led to a protest against the money for the new stadiums for the 2014 World Cup.

Impeachmenthate and polarization

Over time and after an election in which Rousseff was narrowly re-elected after a strong candidate, Eduardo Santos, died in a plane crash, the mobilization mutated into a cry summed up in three words: Impeachment! Get out Dilma!

The president fell in 2016, removed by Congress. Fourteen years of PT governments and progressive public policies ended abruptly and traumatically for the left, which still considers it a parliamentary coup. She was replaced by a nondescript politician from the classical right, Michel Temer. “Nossa bandeira jamais sera vermelha” (“Our flag will never be red”), by the banner of the PT, became a rallying cry. Red disappeared from the streets.

Lava Jato: the powerful enter prison

Another essential ingredient in the cocktail, the incessant revelations of looting of public money by members of the PT through the state oil company Petrobras that monopolized the news headlines. The fight against corruption and Sérgio Moro, the judge who led the investigation of the Lava Jato mega-case, were catapulted to Olympus. In soap opera format, with heroes, villains and constant surprises, as Brazilians like, the country witnessed the imprisonment of dozens of powerful people who until that moment were untouchable. It seemed the end of impunity.

Among those convicted of corruption who served prison terms, a trio of men stands out: the main political figure of the last decades, the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; the then president of the Chamber of Deputies, Eduardo Cunha, who never fulfilled his threat to tell everything in what the media baptized as “the denunciation of the end of the world”; and the president of the main Brazilian construction company, the multinational Odebrecht, Marcelo Odebrecht. Millions of people thought that justice was finally independent and was going to put an end to the plundering that, they believed, weighed down the country and prevented it from developing its immense potential.

A policeman injured during clashes with protesters, on June 17, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro. Felipe Dana (AP)

The disgruntled middle class

Says journalist Bruno Altman, co-editor of the book June 2012, the ghost rebellion, that this “was a rebellion of the middle classes”, as he explained in a recent interview with a digital medium. A rebellion that is the fruit “of a decade in which the very poor improved spectacularly but not at the expense of the very rich, whose assets were not affected by the policies of Lula and Dilma,” but at the expense of the middle classes. In the PT governments “there was a distribution of income, not of wealth,” he concludes.

The expulsion from power of the PT, the most organized party in Brazil and Latin America, paved the way for an extravagant candidate who, despite his coarseness, revenge and coup dreams, knew how to connect with the most conservative Brazil with an anti-system discourse of the end. Cycle. The right came out of the closet and proudly walked the most reactionary face of him. The elites wanted to believe that once in the Presidency he would moderate. It was not so.

A young man carries a sign that reads ‘So many stadiums and not a single hospital’, on June 25 in front of the house of then-Rio de Janeiro Governor Sergio Cabral. Victor R. Caivano (AP)

The Supreme moves token

In the heat of the protests and Lava Jato, the 11 Supreme Court judges became as popular as the Canarinha soccer players. The highest court acquired an extraordinary role in politics thanks to the enormous scope of some of its decisions. His magistrates facilitated, through court rulings, Lula’s entry into prison —so that he was excluded from the imminent elections won by the ultra Bolsonaro—, his release and the annulment of the corruption convictions that radically changed the scenario. political. Lula returned to the ring.

Red and the shirts with the PT star began to appear again in the streets. Part of the middle class, shocked by the inaction and inhumanity shown by Bolsonaro during the pandemic, began to see Lula in a better light. She stopped being a monster. She no longer embodied the hope of change, like two decades ago, but did stability, tranquility. And he was a full-fledged Democrat. Leading a broad coalition that spans the classical right, Lula defeated Bolsonaro in the closest victory in Brazilian history.

Same protagonists in different roles

Ten years after the massive protests of June 2013, many of the protagonists of this dramatic decade are still on the front line but in very different roles. Lula is President of the Republic, but with a stronger Congress and opposition than two decades ago. Rousseff is on the other side of the planet, in Shanghai, at the head of the BRICS bank. The far-right Bolsonaro in the crosshairs of the judges: he runs the risk of being disqualified and removed from the next election; he is almost mute on Twitter and Telegram. A court considered Moro biased when trying Lula and has gained refuge in parliamentary immunity as a senator; the prosecutor who accompanied him on the anti-corruption crusade has just lost his seat; A good part of the Lava Jato convictions, including those of Lula, have been annulled for various reasons. The multinational Odebrecht has been renamed Novonor as the scandal that bears its name causes political tidal waves in several other Latin American countries.

Members of the National Union of Students (UNE) demonstrate outside the congress demanding more public spending on education, on June 27, 2013. Eraldo Peres (AP)

assault on democracy

When Lula was completing his first week in the Presidency and Brazil thought that the danger of a coup had passed, Bolsonarismo violently assaulted the heart of democracy. Encouraged by Bolsonaro’s speech, ordinary citizens struggling for a decade in street protests of the most extreme right took another step in the attempt to establish their country model by force. The institutions withstood the attack. More than a thousand people are awaiting trial.

Not even the most daring screenwriter would bet his salary to outline what the political landscape will be a decade from now, in 2033.

