10 years ago, Spanish civil society took to the streets to ask for a more participatory democracy, the end of bipartisanship and a dignified future. On May 15, 2011 thousands of people gathered in more than 50 Spanish cities to ask for a political and social turnaround. The convocation of the Democracia Real Ya movement, in March of that year, crystallized in a massive encampment in Puerta del Sol for almost a month, but the breeding ground had been brewing for a long time. The 2008 crisis hit the country hard: unemployment soared from 13.5% to more than 20% in just two years.

The public deficit led the then President of the Government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, under pressure from the EU, to present a harsh adjustment plan in May 2010. At the beginning of 2011 the situation continued to worsen: the fall in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP ) was -0.8% and GDP per capita -1.2%. The international context, with the influence of the Arab Spring and the student revolts in Greece, was favorable, and in May the fuse of discontent was lit. The slogan “No gigs, no home, no pension, no fear”, promoted by Juventud Sin Futuro, another of the organizations that promoted 15-M, summarizes the claims of these young people, which are still in force today.

From bipartisanship to multipartism

The entry of new political forces and actors that broke with the status quo, in the 2015 elections, they left a multi-party system. After the absolute majority of the PP in 2011, Podemos and Ciudadanos appeared for the first time and added almost nine million votes and a third of the Congress deputies (109: 69 and 40, respectively). Berta Barbet, PhD in Political Science from the University of Leicester, argues that it involved a generation’s engagement with politics: “It mobilized young people and started the process that ended bipartisanship.” Luis Giménez, former member of Youth Without a Future, agrees with the diagnosis, who recalls “the illusion of feeling that if we all pushed, through social self-organization, we could win.”

Barbet highlights that, although the mobilization of 2011 served to generate attachment to politics, it has not achieved a change in the axes of the debate: “The left-right competition has been maintained, there is only more plurality.” Ramón Espinar agrees, who was part of associations such as Contrapoder and Juventud Sin Futuro: “The political cycle has failed because power is more concentrated than ten years ago.” Luis Giménez makes a more optimistic reading: “The old axes never disappeared, but now there are others intertwined, such as feminism and environmentalism, which are essential for a party to become a force for the future.”

On the possibility of resuscitating bipartisanship, Barbet sees it as difficult but not impossible: “It continues to lead the political space and, if the electoral system hurts the medium-sized parties, it could dominate it again.” In the general elections of November 2019, bipartisanship touched 50% and took more than half of the seats in almost all provinces. The emergence of Vox, with 52 seats, broadened the political board. “The challenge now is to maintain the political dynamics of the pacts and the ability of the multiparty system to function efficiently,” says Barbet. And he adds: “Many of the social demands of 15M have been in the background.”

A precarious and temporary job

One of the demands of the social protest of 2011 was decent work, but unemployment in Spain has only dropped by 4% in the last decade, from 20% to 16%. The economist José Moisés Martín Carretero explains that, although the situation has improved somewhat in terms of the situation, the rest remains the same. “The precarious conditions remain the same,” says the economist. The temporary employment rate in our country is the highest in the EU: 24% compared to an average of 13%. Antón Costas, Professor of Economics at the University of Barcelona, ​​sees it as the great problem of the Spanish market: “It involves a massive destruction of employment and a loss of human capital.”

Carretero points out the few opportunities for young people that remain as limited as ten years ago. Youth unemployment reaches 39% and many have had to find their lives abroad. Spanish emigration has not stopped growing, from 55,000 people to 77,000 in 2019. “The only thing that changed is youth unemployment, which is now 39% and in 2011 it was 45% and rising”, sums up the economist . Luis Giménez, who works today in institutional policy, acknowledges that the Government has made great strides but the claims of ten years ago remain. 75% of young people are not emancipated due to lack of stability or sufficient income, according to a study by the Institute of Youth (Injuve) of 2021. This context prevents forming a family and developing a life project, as evidenced by the drop in the birth rate in the last decade (In 2019 there were 111,382 fewer births than in 2011). “A system that does not take care of its future is a failed system,” concludes Costas. The young people who took to the streets to ask for a dignified future in 2011 today have a diffuse and precarious horizon.

Uncertainty about education

The 15-M had as a precedent the large mobilizations against the Bologna Plan, which came into force in 2010 and led to a break with current university fees and an increase in the price of credit. The platforms that promoted these demonstrations since the end of 2008 considered that the Plan would create “inequality and educational precariousness” since the five-year degrees would be replaced by four-year degrees, which should be complemented by high-priced master’s degrees.

One of the issues that generated the greatest unease among young people was the strength of the scholarship system, on which many depended to continue their studies. The reform of this system promoted by the Government of Mariano Rajoy (PP), starting in 2011, which introduced the academic requirement to obtain them, caused a drop of 13.2% in the amount of scholarships between that year and 2018. In 2020, the coalition government led by Pedro Sánchez, assured that it will increase the budget for these grants by 22% and that the academic requirement will be eliminated, taking into account only the financial need of the student. However, the uncertainty about study aid continues to be one of the main concerns of young people today.

An increasingly vulnerable pension system

The sustainability of pensions is another concern that was evidenced in 15M. In January 2011, the Government approved a reform that, among other aspects, raised the retirement age to 67 years. Mikel de la Fuente, professor of Business Law at the University of the Basque Country (UPV), considers that this reform worsened access to pensions. “Raising the retirement age to 67 years is an extension that is difficult to bear for a part of the population that has worked under harsh conditions, sometimes for a period of more than forty years, and who is not recognized to be able to retire without penalty ”, he says.

Despite this reform, annual spending on pensions is increasing – it went from 112,658 million in 2011 to 150,606 in 2019 – and the social security reserve fund, known as the pension “piggy bank”, has gone from have 66,815 million euros in 2011 to only 2,150 million today. De la Fuente explains that the sustainability of the pension system could be achieved with an increase in income through “the budgetary financing of the elements that correspond to the State” and through “the increase in social contributions”. The project of the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, presented last April, aims, according to the expert, “to maintain the essentials of the reform of 2011”. “Young people have every reason to worry about their jobs, their salaries and their future pensions,” concludes de la Fuente.

Affordable housing as a pillar

“Homeless” was one of the slogans of 15-M, which pointed to urban speculation as the root of the evils in Spain and called for a change in the housing model that has not yet arrived. “The emergence of digital platforms dedicated to tourist rental has aggravated the housing problem,” deepens Luis Giménez. In ten years, the average price in Spain per square meter of rental housing has skyrocketed from 8.2 euros in 2011 to 10.4 in 2021. Spain has a practically non-existent stock of social housing, around 2 , 5% according to the INE. “Looking at Europe, we see that those countries with larger rental housing stocks are more inclusive systems,” says Andrea Jarabo, Provivienda spokesperson.

The limitation of rental prices, one of the battles in the coalition government, was one of the 15-M requests that remains unapproved. “It is a useful measure that has to be complemented by others such as the increase in the public housing stock for social rent, rental aid and new formulas that prevent gentrification,” summarizes Jarabo. This context especially affects the emancipation of young people, which has not improved in this decade. 55% of those under 30 still live with their parents, and this is the highest percentage in the last eight years, according to INE data. Jarabo points out the relationship between housing and the precariousness of work and recalls that, while the rent has risen 50% in the last five years, the average salary has only increased by 5.4%, according to the EPA. “It is a structural problem that we have dragged on for more than a decade”, Jarabo ditches.

An inconclusive change

The impact of 15-M changed Spanish political life. “No political event that has occurred since then can be understood without the prism established on March 15,” defends Luis Giménez. The bipartisanship, unremovable for 30 years, no longer exists and the traditional parties need the new ones to form governments. The internal democratization of the parties has been another of the great marks of social protest. In the last decade, the celebration of internal primaries and participatory processes has spread even among parties that had never held them.

The social claims of the movement, on the other hand, have not been satisfied. Unemployment has fallen but precariousness continues and the Covid-19 crisis has left an uncertain outlook. The real estate market continues to be unsustainable, the pension “piggy bank” is increasingly empty and precariousness and temporality continue to predominate, delaying the age of emancipation and forcing many young people to emigrate. Ten years later, the demands of that movement that took over Puerta del Sol for more than a month are still valid.

