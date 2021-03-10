Sakae Kato lives in the deserted area around the destroyed nuclear power plant in Fukushima. He has made it his life’s work to take care of surviving animals in the contaminated zone. The photographer Kim Kyung-Hoon accompanied him.

Sakae Kato goes with his dog Pochi. He picked him up four years ago on an empty street in Namie. Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

NAfter the earthquake in the Pacific came the tsumani wave that led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011. Everyone left the region in a hurry and many did not come back. Sakae Kato already. He came back to look after the pets many had left behind in their rush.

Ten years later, Kato is playing with his 41 cats in his old house, which he has moved back into and is now a refuge for the forgotten animals. The two-story building is in poor shape and Kato has to fetch fresh water from a nearby mountain spring. “It’ll last two or three years, but the walls are already bending,” says Kato. Since he spends around $ 7,000 a month on animal feed, there is little money left to renovate a house in such an inhospitable area. Officially, he is only allowed to visit his house anyway, not to spend the night in it.

In late February, Sakae Kato was arrested by the police for rescuing a wild boar that was trapped. In the evening he often feeds the wild animals with dog food.

30 kilometers southeast, still in the restricted area, Hisae Unuma is looking for her old house. She was a farmer here and had cattle that she had to leave behind. The only surviving bull in her herd lives today on the “Ranch of Hope” together with 232 other animals. She likes to visit him before starting the four-hour drive to her new home in Saitama. Today she grows vegetables there.

Sakae Kato, on the other hand, will stay as long as he can. “I want to stay here until I’ve taken care of the last cat. After that I can die. Regardless of whether it is days or hours later. “



Sakae Kato takes care of Mokkun, one of the rescued cats, with an animal rights activist.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







On March 11, 2011, the Fukushima nuclear disaster struck. Since then, the contaminated region has been almost uninhabited.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Sakae Kato lives with 41 cats in his old house in Namie, near Fukushima.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







A Geiger counter measures 1.98 microsieverts per hour. In Germany the value is around 0.24 microsieverts per hour.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Kato has converted an abandoned house into a shelter for cats.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Kato plays with his cats at home.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Hisae Unuma takes a look at her old home, about 2.5 kilometers from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Fish scraps as bait for the cats.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







The black bags contain contaminated soil from the area around Fukushima.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Kato’s house is in the middle of the exclusion zone.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Kato feeds wild boars. It is also difficult for them to find food and survive in the contaminated zone.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Hisae Unuma can only visit her parents’ grave in protective suits.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







A cat hops out of one of the buildings on Sakae Kato’s property.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







The cats look envious at Kato’s dinner.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Kato lies down to sleep between his cats.

:



Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters




