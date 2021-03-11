It was the worst disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. It was almost three in the afternoon, 10 years ago, when an earthquake in magnitude 9 it caused a gigantic tsunami with waves as tall as buildings, which in turn caused the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan. The balance: an unimaginable nightmare and a trail of 18,500 dead and missing.

That March 11, 2011 earthquake was listed as the fourth strongest earthquake ever detected. in the last 500 years.

In the days following the nuclear accident, the Japanese government was forced to declare the site as an evacuation zone, by radiation emitted into the atmosphere. The evacuation radius was 20 kilometers with a total of 154 thousand residents affected.

Radioactive contamination was enormous and unprecedented in that region. A month later, on April 11, the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency classified the accident as level 7, the maximum in the International Nuclear Accident Scale (INES), with the same degree as that of Chernobyl.

The nuclear disaster affected the waters and coasts of the Pacific Ocean, which became polluted. Even two years after the accident, liters of polluted water still flowed into the ocean.

Construction of the Fukushima nuclear power plant began in 1967. It is one of the 25 largest nuclear complexes in the world.

The Fukushima plant today. Photo: EFE

Despite being in a tsunami zone, the central She was not prepared to face them. It only had an eight meter retaining wall and many of its essential systems were in floodplain areas. After the incident, these deficiencies in its structure were notably criticized.

Due to the flooding suffered by the plant, the lack of an appropriate retaining wall and the essential facilities in flooded areas, all this generated a succession of technological failures that led to the complete loss of control about the plant and its reactors.

The lack of cooling of two of the reactors and four emergency generators due to the flooding caused the partial core of reactors 1, 2 and 3 to melt. And during the next 72 hours, the electricity generation they caused was lost. hydrogen explosions and later multiple fires.

In June of that same year, the Japanese government confirmed that the three reactors active at the time of the disaster had suffered core meltdown.

Consequences on the population

No human deaths or serious illnesses were reported from the nuclear accident in Japan or neighboring countries. The radiation from these fusions also did not affect directly related health risks (cancer or thyroid complications). But the gigantic tsunami did take the lives of 18,500 people.

Fire brigades and rescuers search for people in the rubble. Photo: EFE

The risk that could or could cause the nuclear disaster in children, with respect to thyroid cancer, is still uncertain. An estimated 350,000 children were exposed. Even so, the radiation exposure was between 100 and 1000 times less than those produced in Chernobyl.

New Investigations

Ten years after the incident, recent work has detected large, highly radioactive cesium particles in the vicinity of the Fukushima reactors.

Research published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, documented the presence of new and large particles, in addition to being highly radioactive as a result of the nuclear meltdowns at the plant.

A firefighter stops amid a mountain of rubble in Fukushima in March 2011. Photo: AFP

This research could help determine the atmospheric conditions in the reactor building at the time of the hydrogen explosion. In this way, it seeks to understand in detail the degree of contamination and therefore the treatment that the debris of the accident should have, which currently has high levels of radioactivity.

Dr. Satoshi Utsonomiya, co-author with graduate student Kazuya Morooka of this research, told the National Geographic: “Despite the very high level of activity, we expect the particles to have a negligible effect on human health, as they would not easily adhere to the skin.”

But he also highlighted the possible effects on other species, such as those that feed on leaks in the habitats surrounding Fukushima, so research efforts continue.

Lessons

Japan has learned some lessons from the triple catastrophe, erecting ever higher anti-Tsunami walls, improving alert systems and evacuation routes, but the risks remain great.

Hiroshi Sato, a professional surfer from Fukushima and a survivor of the 2011 tsunami on Japan’s Kitaizumi beach, which was devastated by the disaster. Photo: EFE

On February 13, an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 recalled the seismic risks permanent off the coast of Japan. More than a hundred people were injured in this earthquake, considered a distant replica of the 2011 one.

This Friday, it was a day of commemorations.

Throughout the day there were numerous public and private ceremonies in the region, such as in Hisanohama, in the coastal city of Iwaki (Fukushima department), where 78-year-old Toshio Kumaki prayed at the concrete antitsunami wall built after the disaster. from 2011.

“I come to walk here every morning, but today is a special day”,

Clarín newsroom with information from AFP and National Geographic

ap

Look also

