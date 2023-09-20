‘Don Juan Tenorio. Dream and reality’ returns to the San Javier cemetery on Saturday, October 21, three years after Covid modified the location and format of the staging of Zorrilla’s famous work, which celebrates ten years of uninterrupted performance, for the San Javier Theater Group. The Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, accompanied by Don Juan, Doña Inés and the character of Death, presented this Wednesday at the San Javier Museum, the show that narrates the romantic drama between Don Juan and Doña Inés, “which will kidnap our senses and will make us live a unique cultural and tourist experience.

The representation of ‘Don Juan Tenorio. Dream and reality in the San Javier cemetery’, which in previous editions has attracted more than 1,000 spectators, has LA VERDAD as its official media. This proposal mobilizes more than 200 residents of San Javier who participate in a show that exceeds the limits of the theatrical stage and becomes a spiritual rite,” explained David Martínez.

The show holds the National Award for Best Cultural Activity in a cemetery awarded by the magazine ‘Adiós Cultural’. It consists of two parts. The first part begins at 8:30 p.m. with a procession through the pine forest of the cemetery and opening of the gate of the old cemetery to begin a tour illuminated by thousands of candles full of dreamlike visions and music with the participation of the Orfeón Fernández Caballero, Coral Patnia, Auroros de Torres de Cotillas, the San Javier Professional Conservatory of Music, the San Javier Symphonic Band, the Mar Menor Choirs and Dances group, and the San Javier Nativity Scene Association, who participate in the setting.

José Antonio Navas, director and actor who plays Don Juan, assures that this Don Juan goes beyond the theatrical production to become an experience

The tour inside the cemetery ends in the area located next to the south wall, outside the cemetery, where the San Javier Theater Group will perform the play. José Antonio Navas, director and actor who plays Don Juan, announced that the montage focuses on repentance and redemption in the second part, which takes place in a cemetery, and points out that this Don Juan goes beyond the theatrical montage. to become an experience. Laura Maestre, who plays Doña Inés, points out the same thing and describes the entire experience as a great “spectacle” from the beginning with the procession that also has dozens of extras. Likewise, the theatrical production includes dance with the participation of the San Javier Sports Center Dance School with choreography by Ruth Olmos and with the tenor Jesús Hernández, at the end, “with whom hearts have just opened,” Navas points out.

Tickets at 10 euros



For the Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, it is “an unforgettable and unique cultural experience in Spain” due to the spiritual and religious background of the work and the search for forgiveness and he recalled the location of the second part of the work in a pantheon that together The tendency to give cultural value to cemeteries motivates this initiative. In addition to being a cultural asset, Martínez highlighted the tourist value of ‘Don Juan Tenorio. Dream and reality in the San Javier cemetery, for the foreign public that it has always attracted. Tickets are now on sale for 10 euros at www.festivalesanjavier.com and at Confitería La Cierva San Javier.