Image of His Majesty the King during the Christmas messages of 2014, 2019 and 2024

A review of each intervention by Don Felipe throughout his reign allows us to locate the King at each moment: at the side of the Spanish





At the beginning of a new decade of reign, Felipe VI once again chose the Royal Palace to address the Spanish people in his eleventh Christmas message, which lasted 15 minutes and 9 seconds, the longest so far. In a year marked…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only