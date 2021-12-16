It has been several months since the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected, a remastered version of the original title that debuted around the year 2000. Just when we thought that Diablo II I would no longer receive any kind of news, Blizzard It was a surprise by announcing a new update for this game, this after the last patch came out in 2010.

The update Diablo II Resurrected 2.4 will also bring with itself a series of changes to Diablo II. Specifically, there is talk that there will be improvements for certain skills, as well as the possibility of unlocking new runic words that were not present in the original and a few adjustments to the balance of classes. It is actually not as significant as one might think.

We don’t have an exact release date for this patch yet, except that it will be early next year. Or well, that’s what its developers say. If you still do not enter Diablo II: Resurrected, then we suggest you take a look at our written review.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Diablo II: Resurrected did a great job bringing new life to this classic game. While we are not dealing with a remake as such, the remastering element works very well with the gameplay, and I think it satisfied the most hardcore fans of the series.

Via: Blizzard