The organizer of a therapeutic center in England who organized sessions in which people were treated with slaps to supposedly expel toxins He has been sentenced to ten years in prison when a patient died after the defendant encouraged her to stop taking insulin.

Hongchi Xiao, 61 years old, native of Cloudbreak (California, United States), was found guilty of “serious negligent abuse” after the woman, Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, died as a result of complications related to her diabetes in 2016.

The victim stopped taking insulin during a workshop organized in Wiltshire (England) by Xiao that same year after starting to feel unwell and falling into a diabetic coma.

In announcing the sentence, Judge Robert Bright noted that The woman “was youthful and vigorous with a lot of life ahead of her” and said that “his death was a tragedy,” while considering that Xiao may be deported to the United States after serving his sentence.

Slap and Stretch Event

At the time of his death, Carr-Gomm was at Cleeve House, in the town of Seend, Wiltshire, while taking part in a therapeutic event of ‘Paida Lajin’, which means “slapping and stretching“, in which participants smack or are slapped repeatedly with the aim of expelling toxins from the body.

Apparently, Carr-Gomm believed that this therapy worked, as could be extracted from testimonies collected throughout the judicial process.

When reading his sentence, the magistrate reproached the accused for “congratulated (Danielle) when she found out she had stopped taking insulin.”





“He didn’t call emergency medical services when everyone knew he probably “I would die without insulin”he added.

The judge also indicated that Xiao could continue practicing the method. “There is a risk that he will actively or tactically encourage his followers to reduce your medication“he indicated.