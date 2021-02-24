The alleged head of the terrorist organization Islamic State in Germany was sentenced today to 10 and a half years in prison for his criminal activities in this country, including the recruitment and dispatch of volunteers to fight in different war zones around the planet, and the propaganda in favor of the jihadists. After three and a half years of trial, the Celle High Court found Iraqi Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A. guilty of all the charges against him. Better known as Abu Walaa, the 37-year-old defendant became famous in radical Islam as the faceless preacher, since all the videos in which he called for a holy war and to join the fight in the ranks of the Islamic State were recorded To his back. Three of his accomplices were sentenced in the same trial to terms ranging from four to eight years.

The judges noted in their ruling that Abu Walaa and his network radicalized dozens of young Muslims in the Ruhr Basin and the federal state of Lower Saxony and helped them travel to the fighting regions of the Islamic State. The leader of the group was an imam of the mosque of the now-banned association “Hildesheim German-speaking Islamist Circle.” One of his accomplices, a German-Serbian sentenced to eight years in prison, used his home in Dortmund as a prayer center. The young Tunisian Anis Amri, the author of the attack with a heavy truck in December 2016 in Berlin, found refuge there for a time, where he ran over many attendees at a Christmas market in the city center, causing 12 deaths.

The aforementioned circle was once one of the most active meeting places and concentration of Salafists and jihadists in Germany. The association, which had a mosque in Hildesheim, next to Hanover, was banned in March 2017 by the Lower Saxony state interior ministry for threatening the rule of law and pursuing unconstitutional goals. Its members conspiratorially indoctrinated young Muslims living in Germany whom they later helped bring to Islamic State-controlled territories in Syria and Iraq to join their ranks as combatants. In several cases, the recruited youths carried out suicide attacks in those countries with many deaths. While the prosecution asked for the accused up to eleven and a half years in prison, his defense tried to obtain free acquittal. The dismantling of the group was possible thanks to the activity of an undercover agent of the German internal secret services in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia known as “Murat” and who came to control the activities of Anis Amri.

On the other hand, the Koblenz High Court today handed down the first sentence in the world for crimes against humanity against a Syrian citizen for the excesses committed by the Damascus regime during the civil war that is still raging in that country. The court sentenced Eyad A. to four and a half years in prison as an accessory to crimes against humanity in the form of murder and torture. Eyad A. was a member of the Syrian intelligence services under President Bashar al-Assad since 1996 and participated in the transfer of prisoners to prisons where they were tortured and in some cases murdered. The condemned man arrived in Germany with the wave of refugees in 2015 and requested political asylum in this country hiding his past. However, he was unlucky enough to be recognized by several of his victims, refugees like him in Germany, who reported him to the authorities.