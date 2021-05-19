A 20-year-old from the city of Ulan-Ude, capital of the Siberian Republic of Buryatia, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison under a severe regime for having planned a massacre at a technical school, although he did not execute it, reports the Russian Instruction Committee (SK) in a press release published on its website.

“By court ruling, the young man was sentenced to ten years in prison under a severe regime and a fine of 15,000 rubles” (about 170 euros), the statement said. The SK also points out that the condemned man “began preparations to carry out the massacre in November 2018 after systematically consulting content on this matter on the Internet.”

The subject chose one of the Ulan-Ude polytechnic schools as the target of his insane project and, according to the judicial authorities, “he proposed to use firearms and bombs that would be detonated by radio control. During the following year, in preparation for the crime, he developed and detonated at least 15 explosive devices. One of these explosions completely destroyed an abandoned building in a rural area on the outskirts of the city.

The SK also announces that the young man, whose identity has not been disclosed, “tried to involve three acquaintances in his plan, but they refused.” He never went to study at the educational center that he intended to destroy, so, under the guise of an applicant for enrollment, “he visited the school building several times and drew diagrams with the possible locations of the bombs.”

The Russian judicial body adds that the accused “bought a pistol, military equipment, remote control systems, masks to hide the face and other anti-gas.” “However, he was unable to put an end to his criminal attempt, as he was quickly discovered and detained by officials of the Buryat Ministry of the Interior in cooperation with agents of the Russian secret services (FSB),” concludes the SK note.

It so happens that the current sentence has been issued eight days after Ilnaz Galiáviev, 19 years old, murdered seven schoolchildren, a teacher and an employee at school number 175 in Kazan with a Turkish-made rifle, the capital of Tatarstan. Galiáviev, who claimed to be “God” and hated everyone, is undergoing a deep psychiatric examination. According to the SK, he suffered from a “brain disease” that altered his personality and behavior.

Just today, in another school in Kazan, at number 40, there was a worrying incident after the educational center had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat thrown by one of the students. However, it all turned out to be a false alarm, as the police did not find any explosive devices on the school grounds. The author of the threat, according to the Department of Education of the Republic, suffers from mental disorders.