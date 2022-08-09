In 2012 Bugatti presented a car that drove all the tachometers crazy. It was the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, the convertible version of the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport. The brand succeeded in putting 1,200 horsepower into a roadster, and in fact it is still today, in its category, the most powerful and fastest production car. It hit 408.84 kilometers per hour, monstrous speed everywhere you look.

Bugatti Automobiles president Christophe Piochon recalls, after the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport coupé presented the 1,200hp W16 engine to the world, how customers had expressed a desire for a convertible version boasting the same power. The challenge was met by the engineers, who spent the following months developing the Grand Sport Vitesse. “Aside from the roof, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse demonstrates the value of Bugatti’s engineering expertise. Although the weight distribution is completely different when the roof is down, the vehicle remains stable and accelerates just as impressively as it does with the roof closed. Bugatti proved that it was possible to build an open top sports car with very high performance and power, and at the same time the same dynamic driving. Interior noise and turbulence were minimized thanks to the roof edge spoiler and an elaborately designed deflector. Even at top speeds above 200 km / h, passengers can continue to converse with the top down“, Piochon told on the Bugatti website.

The biggest challenges were achieving sufficient driving stability e the redefinition of rollover protection, considering the removable roof. The very specific structural design of the Veyron was further strengthened. To achieve this, a removable roof module made of lightweight polycarbonate was created, capable of making open-top driving possible in just a few manual steps. What seems simple is actually far from it: in the coupe the roof is an integral part of the monocoque frame and helps to provide the car with its stability. In the roadster, it was necessary to add reinforcements with extremely high torsional stiffness (22,000 Nm per degree) along specific load paths.

The monocoque was consequently reinforced around the side skirts and the transmission tunnel, while the central pillars were stiffened laterally by a carbon fiber support. A carbon center plate under the transmission tunnel served to ensure that the vehicle was less prone to torsional bending. In addition, the side doors of the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse were made of carbon fiber, hiding an integrated longitudinal support with pins that transfer the load from the A pillar to the B pillar in the event of an accidentreducing the impact force.

Unlike the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse features two air intakes on each side of the engine hood. In the roadster, these serve two purposes: firstly, they suck air for the 16-cylinder engine and, secondly, they are a elegantly integrated part of the rollover protection.