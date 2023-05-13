Before the advent of David Beckham, a footballer, even the strongest, achieved a celebrity equal to his sporting greatness, possibly extending it to the world of television (several hosted), advertising (in Italy we had, for example, the Rummenigge cheeses and the shampoo by Baresi & Costacurta) or cinema (Pelé in Escape to Victory). With – and thanks to – David Beckham, on the other hand, the football player started from the 90s, and not too slowly, to approach the fame of movie or music stars, triggering the process thanks to which, today, Messi or CR7 are comparable to George Clooney, Julia Roberts or the Stones.