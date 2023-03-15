A milestone of geopolitics that has already transformed the world and that should continue to produce effects across the planet turns ten years old this Tuesday (14).

Xi Jinping came to the Chinese presidency on March 14, 2013, although in practice he had already been the country’s dictator since November 15 of the previous year, when he replaced Hu Jintao in the leadership of the Communist Party (CPC).

He was “re-elected” in 2018 (the quotes here are generous, because China is an autocracy), the year in which the National People’s Assembly (ANP) approved a constitutional amendment that ended the limit of two consecutive five-year terms for presidents Chinese.

Last Friday (10), the ANP plenary ratified Xi’s stay in power for another five years, confirming the authoritarian rise that began at the turn of 2012 to 2013.

Internally, under the pretext of fighting corruption and preventing coups d’état, Xi promoted intense persecution and purges within the CCP.

Claiming to stand up to radicalism and terrorism, it violently persecuted Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, a policy that was considered genocidal by the United States and crimes against humanity by the United Nations.

In Hong Kong, the autonomy of the region fell to the ground with the repression of protests and subsequent changes in legislation that served as the basis for persecution against politicians and pro-democracy activists, civil society organizations and the independent press (which practically no longer exists) .

In foreign policy, the dictator increased military investments and got involved in territorial disputes, the most prominent of which is his intention to invade Taiwan (which Beijing considers a rebel province, to be reincorporated by 2049), but which also include fights with India and Japan.

In addition, Xi strongly interfered in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East, through investments (such as those in infrastructure under the New Silk Road program), bilateral agreements (such as the free trade agreement being set up with Uruguay and the security pact signed with the Solomon Islands) or pure pressure: Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan after action by Beijing.

With the United States, the relationship is at its worst moment in decades: the two countries are fighting a tariff war and a dispute over semiconductors, and Washington has issued repeated warnings about the possibilities of Beijing to help Russia militarily in the Ukraine war and invade Taiwan, it banned imports from Xinjiang, on the assumption that local products are manufactured with forced labor, and in February it shot down a Chinese spy balloon over its Atlantic coast.

The economic exuberance, however, China’s great asset to exert influence in the rest of the world, is beginning to weaken: China’s GDP grew only 3% last year, the second worst result since 1976 – the weakest performance was the increase of 2. 2% of 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2023, the growth target set by the Chinese government is just 5%, below pre-pandemic levels.

This slowdown has several explanations, such as the effects of the severe lockdowns of the Covid Zero policy (which began to be abolished only at the end of 2022), the decrease in Chinese productivity, a reflection of the aging of the population (to contain this, the one-child policy was abolished in 2015, when it started to allow Chinese couples to have two children; in 2021, up to three children began to be admitted and shortly afterwards the government removed punishments for those who disrespected this limit), and the increase in state interference in the economy since Xi’s rise to power.

“Steel wall”

For reserve colonel Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho, who holds a master’s degree in military sciences from the Army Command and General Staff School (Eceme) and in defense and strategy studies at the National Defense University in Beijing, the big difference in China under Xi Jinping has been a more intense search for an international protagonist role, as an alternative leadership to that exercised by the United States.

“It is in this sense that actions such as the 12-point plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine must be understood, or the intermediation of the agreement to restore diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. [anunciado na semana passada]. It is clear that this protagonism bothers the United States, which sees its influence diminishing in several parts of the world”, pointed out Gomes Filho.

“I wouldn’t say that China took advantage of a power vacuum left by the United States, but that the country offered itself as an alternative. For countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia, autocracies that face numerous accusations of disrespect for human rights, it seems to be more convenient to interact with China, a country that advocates a policy of ‘non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries’, even in reason for the accusations that weigh against itself, than with the United States, a country whose foreign policy usually requires its partners to adhere to the values ​​of liberal democracies”, pondered the analyst.

In the first speech of his third term, Xi said on Monday (13) that the People’s Liberation Army must be transformed “into a great steel wall that effectively protects national sovereignty, security and development interests”, indicating that investments to increase Chinese military power will be a priority for the next five years.

Gomes Filho agrees and said that, despite the economic challenges that persist in China – to which the specialist added the contraction in the real estate market – and that will require reforms already in planning, the country will seek an increase in military force even if imposing sacrifices on other sectors. .

“I do not believe that economic challenges will significantly affect military investments, as these are priorities for Xi Jinping. If there is a need to ‘tighten the belt’, it can do so in other areas, sparing the defense sector, ”he argued.