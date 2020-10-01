In 2010, the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had raised a lot of hope in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But faced with the complexity of judging criminals, no sanction has yet been taken.

Ten years ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report on the atrocities committed in the DRC between 1993 and 2003. This period covers the two wars in the Congo which involved up to nine foreign armies . The report had mobilized around twenty investigators for nearly a year. It had to end a long period of impunity, its editors hoped. However, ten years after its publication, it has remained a dead letter.

The hopes he founded are up to the effort made. “Followed by firm national and international action, this report could make a major contribution to ending impunity and breaking the cycle of violence in Congo and more broadly in the Great Lakes region.“, comments Human Rights Watch.

Today we are going to walk to say STOP to the #Impunity , pr request the creation of a TPI for the crimes of #RDCONGO We demand the #JUSTICE and #REPAIR #No justice, no peace ✊ Join us in Goma and Bukavu

Other walks are also organized around the world pic.twitter.com/8TwVpvgEUw – Mvt. Nat. DRC Sexual Violence Survivors (@SurvivantesRDC) October 1, 2020

Ten years have passed since the publication of this report and none of the protagonists of some 617 deadly events have been prosecuted. Yet we are talking about war crimes, crimes against humanity, even possible genocides. However, “more than 1,500 documents relating to human rights violations committed during this period have been collected and analyzed”, specifies the High Commission.

Establishing the facts is one thing, judging those responsible is another. And in this case, the report comes up against two issues. On the one hand, there is the refusal of the states involved in these two wars to appear as support for war criminals. Thus, Rwanda is leading a systematic obstruction. Because, according to the report, some of these crimes were carried out by the Rwandan army and its Congolese allies in 1996 and 1997.

At the time, the Rwandan Patriotic Front dominated by Tutsis and led by Paul Kagame had just taken power in Kigali. For fear of reprisals, a million Hutus took refuge in eastern Congo and among them genocidaires.

In 1996, Rwanda supported by Uganda invades the region in order to destroy these camps. However, explains the report, the attacks “reveal several damning elements which, if proven in a competent court, could qualify as crimes of genocide.” What is in question is in particular the systematic targeting of individuals on the basis of their ethnicity, whether they are Rwandan or Congolese.

Unacceptable in the eyes of President Paul Kagame who rejected the text outright and encouraged other African states to do the same, which was the case for Uganda, also a party to the conflict.

The report also comes up against the very functioning of justice. Due to the importance of the dossier, the High Commission from the outset the Congolese justice. “The number of violations reaching the threshold of international crimes is so high that a justice system functioning to the best of its ability would not have the capacity to handle such a large number of cases. The perpetrators of these crimes number in the thousands, even tens of thousands, and their victims by hundreds of thousands “, explains the report.

#ReportMapping: 10 years to the day since the UN Mapping Report called for the establishment of a Tribunal to try international crimes committed in eastern DR Congo. Join us to demand justice, the pledge of any lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/uiwRf8D6e0 – LUCHA (@luchaRDC) October 1, 2020

As for international justice, it has also shown its limits. Thus, the Congolese government’s appeal against Rwanda to the International Court of Justice was rejected. Indeed, Rwanda does not recognize this jurisdiction and the Court can only accept a case with the consent of both parties. What Rwanda refused. There remained the International Criminal Court (ICC), but it can only try crimes that have occurred since its creation in July 2002.

The report therefore recommends the creation of a court “ad hoc”. “A mixed prosecution mechanism (made up of international and national staff) is needed to bring justice to victims”, but the prerequisite is that the Congolese government play the game. Not only on the fact of agreeing to “to confront the past”, but also “to install an independent justice that is neutral, credible, impartial and professional; to promote the recruitment of leaders and of morally upright staff; to provide the commission with a clear and realistic law, sufficient material and budgetary resources”.

So many elements that have not yet been met and that explain the status quo ten years after the publication of the report.

Yet, as the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate reiterates, Doctor Denis Mukwege : “Without truth and justice, there will be no lasting peace in the DRC, and neither the victims nor the torturers will be able to rebuild a peaceful future for future generations.”