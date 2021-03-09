VBefore the accident, Toshimitsu Wakizawa counted 800 households among his customers. Five years ago there were only a hundred. Wakizawa has been delivering newspapers for more than twenty years. To understand the difficulties of reconstruction in northeastern Japan ten years after the earthquake, tsunami and meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, one has to talk to him. Today he is already distributing his newspapers to 400 households in Naraha. The 72-year-old sprightly man has no hope that there will be many more. “Those who wanted to come back came back to Naraha,” says Wakizawa. “The others started a new life elsewhere.”

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

His hometown is about 19 kilometers south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. On March 11, ten years ago, the tsunami flooded the emergency power generators in the nuclear reactor. The cooling system failed. This resulted in explosions and a core meltdown in three of six reactors. 165,000 people near the power plant were relocated. Even today, almost 37,000 people from the prefecture live far away from their homeland.

In Naraha, people were told to go to safety the day after the disaster. Most of the residents fled to Iwaki, which is even further south. Naraha lay fallow for four years. Houses that had not been damaged by the earthquake or destroyed by the tsunami went into disrepair. In autumn 2015 Naraha was one of the first places in the exclusion zone around the damaged power plant to be reopened for living and living after decontamination. If the reconstruction and revitalization of the cities near the nuclear power plant is to succeed, then it should be most likely to be seen here.



Neatly rebuilt: the new city center of Naraha in Fukushima Prefecture

Image: Patrick Welter





At first glance, everything looks fine in Naraha. The black sacks stacked in long rows in the fields, in which radioactively contaminated earth and debris were collected during the decontamination, have long been transported to an interim storage facility near the nuclear power plant, which will probably become a repository in 30 years. On the national road 6, on which trucks drove almost continuously during a visit five years ago to the power station or to the development areas in the north, things are quieter.

South of the town hall is a new small shopping center with a supermarket, hardware store and restaurants, where the mayor eats his noodle soup alongside pensioners and construction workers at lunchtime. Next to it is a new, generously glazed community center, whose program of events creates a little community. Around the corner you will see uniform single-family houses for resettled people. They are called reconstruction houses and are financed with public money. The rent depends on the income. After ten years, the residents have to move out or buy the property. There are still building plots available behind the shopping center. In other parts of the city there are lots of empty lots because a lot of houses have been demolished.

“There are more shops than before the disaster,” says 39-year-old Kentaro Suzuki from the local fisheries cooperative and reports other signs of hope. “The children’s voices are encouraging.” Indeed, families have resettled in Naraha. However, there are fewer children and young people than the national average. But from April onwards, the two schools that were previously merged due to a lack of students will be separated again.