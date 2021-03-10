Ten years after, “It’s a bit as if everyone didn’t care”, remarks Paul Jobin, researcher at the institute of sociology Academia Sinica, in Taiwan. He has long studied the fate of nuclear workers and industrial pollution in Japan. Before and after the Fukushima-Daiichi disaster. “In 2002, I had already observed that, in the Japanese nuclear industry, long-term investments in security were neglected in the name of chasing costs. “ After? A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Fukushima struck the country less than a month ago on February 13, 2021. “Tepco (Tokyo Electric Power Company), the private operator of Fukushima-Daiichi, was unable to provide the seismic data. He had to admit that his seismographs had been broken for months and that he had not replaced them. It’s unbelievable ”, points out the sociologist.

Just after the disaster, in Japanese society, the fate of the workers was taken into account. But has this left traces in Japanese social memory? Not sure for the researcher… There was indeed a “mythology” of the “50 of Fukushima”, as the press called them. These Tepco employees avoided the worst, while, from March 11 to 15, 2011, reactors number 1, 2 and 3 began to melt one after the other. Then the “Nuclear subcontractors have taken over. The collective dose has been transferred to them ”, continues the sociologist. In total, 60,000 liquidators worked on the plant, some without dosimeters, others cheating on their cumulative dose, so as not to lose their work. “The practice of coating dosimeters with lead already existed before, it continued”, continues Paul Jobin.

“About thirty collective civil complaints”

They have fallen into oblivion, “The plight of the nuclear workers is not making the headlines. There are very few lawsuits in recognition of occupational diseases, some require anonymity ”, details the sociologist. Officially, 64 died from the consequences of their work and the cancers of eight liquidators were recognized as linked to the 2011 disaster.

The civil lawsuits that the researcher studied are more numerous. For him, “It’s a real social movement of victims”. In March 2011, officially 164,000 people had fled. “These inland exiles are scattered throughout the archipelago. Only 10% returned ”, continues the researcher. “In addition to a criminal trial against three leaders of Tepco, there are about thirty collective civil complaints which brings together more than 12,000 people”, he continues. They ask the State or the company for compensation for the loss of their property, their work and the consequences on their psychological distress.

The first complaints poured in in 2012. “It was very fast because they were able to rely on a whole network of lawyers, close to unions, but also to parties, such as the Japanese Communist Party, which carried out major trials in the 1970s against the industrial pollution, but also against the construction of nuclear power plants. In Japan, opposition to nuclear power is contemporaneous with the emergence of industry ”, continues the specialist of the country.

12,000 euros per complainant in the best cases

Ten years later, the government and Tepco are doing everything to encourage a return to normalcy and restart nuclear power plants. The Olympic Games, postponed to 2021 due to Covid, must erase the tragedy. “For the plaintiffs, there is like an injunction to disappear from the landscape”, emphasizes Paul Jobin. In the government narrative, these complaints are stained. “Their aim is to modify legislation and public policies, but also to show the responsibilities of the disaster and to challenge the radiation protection standards claimed by the State to define the areas at risk”, continues the sociologist. From these, depends the number of people compensated.

The judges, at first instance, ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. They were able to rely on all the evidence gathered for the criminal trial initiated by 15,000 residents of Fukushima. “In particular, it showed that, as early as 2002, the State and Tepco were aware that the cooling system of nuclear reactors could be destroyed by a tsunami of more than 10 meters”, continues Paul Jobin. The wave of March 11, 2011 which hit the plant reached 15.5 meters.

In criminal matters, however, in their decision of September 2019, the magistrates did not condemn the three officials of Tepco. Not enough evidence, they said. Civilian repairs are low. 12,000 euros per complainant in the best case. From there to what the challenge leaves the courts? Not yet. “If in opinion polls, 60% of Japanese are opposed to nuclear power, there is no major environmental social movement”, judge the researcher. There is especially “A kind of apathy. The Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) in power, which pushed for nuclear power despite the seismic risks, is still reelected, admittedly with a low turnout ”. Last fall, 7 reactors were authorized to restart.