Currently, the Russian It is not the language that people want to learn because it is important to their resume, as English, French or German are. However, the Russian it is the eighth most spoken language in the world.

Russian is a distant, little-known language. But this language has very interesting characteristics, such as the fact that its alphabet has 10 vowels. Let’s see other curiosities of this interesting language.

(You can read: What is commemorated on June 6 in Russia? The curiosities of the celebration)

According to Yuko.es, Russian is one of the official languages ​​of the United Nations (UN). It has a unique alphabet and grammar rules.

This site explains that unlike the Romance languages ​​of the West, Russian differs in both sound and structure. While many European dialects are based on Latin, Russian is a unique language with twice as many vowels and a few extra consonants, giving it its own melody.

Regarding its origins, he specified that the Russian alphabet is called Cyrillic or Azbuka, and was developed in the 9th century AD during the first Bulgarian Empire.

(We recommend: Radioactive cloud advances towards Europe, according to the Russian Security Council)

With entirely new and unique characters, Cyrillic is used by more than 252 million people in North Asia and surrounding regions. In 2007 it became the third official alphabet of the European Union.

The Cyrillic alphabet has 33 letters: 10 vowels, 21 consonants, and 2 that have no sound. They can be written in uppercase, lowercase, and cursive Cyrillic. Vowels have 5 sounds and are written with different spellings, depending on whether they are preceded by a voiceless or voiced consonant. Interestingly, the vowel indicates whether the previous consonant is voiceless or voiceless.

Yuqo.es says that Russian is known as the language of space. And it is that Roscosmos is the largest space agency in the world. Astronauts are transported on the Soyuz shuttle rocket to reach the International Space Station, where half of the onboard components and systems are in Russian.

More news in EL TIEMPO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL