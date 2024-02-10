Relegation is one step closer for Vitesse. The Arnhem club already has fifteen defeats in the Premier League after 21 match days. In Almelo, a red card for Nicolas Isimat-Mirin proved fatal on Saturday evening. The team of troubled coach Edward Sturing saw a 2-0 lead against Heracles turn into a bitter loss: 3-2.

