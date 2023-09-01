from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/01/2023 – 8:07 am

On the third day of Startup Summit 2023, the CEO of Cubo Itaú, Paulo Costa, addressed the topic ‘Corporations and Startups: How to have the perfect match’. In addition to the insights on stage, Costa listed some essential tips, which start with networking between those who have a business idea with a technology solution, even for those looking for startups to finance.

+ Sebrae and Bossanova will invest up to BRL 680,000 per business: see tips for creating a startup from scratch

In 2023, Cubo Itaú startups raised more than BRL 1.3 billion in the first half. This number represents more than 40% of all the amount invested in Brazilian startups in the first six months of the year, US$ 778.1 million, according to the Inside VC report, released by Distrito.

At Cubo, startups with logistics solutions were the ones that received the most contributions, approximately 13%. Then fintechs with 11% and human resources with 9%. About 22% of the rounds held in the period were captured by community startups.

Check out some exclusive tips below for This Is Money from the CEO of Cubo for those looking to invest in startups, as well as recommendations for potential investors:

for the startups

Stories Matter: Craft your narrative in a seductive but real way. More than numbers and facts, stories connect. Use your enterprise’s missions and values;

Challenges and failures: instead of hiding failures, show how you dealt with these moments. Show, with clear reasoning, how you left the point of error and managed to test hypotheses to resolve;

Support networks: how is your relationship network? Specific development mentors, more general mentors who will look out for you like CEOs, or mentors to speak of growth , of people, anyway. Work your network of mentors and consultants, because the experience of those who have gone through challenges is worth it. So you create shortcuts to deal with them in the future;

Sustainability: Be aware of these business impacts. Since the founding of the company, attentive to ESG issues, so that later I don’t have to keep correcting myself;

Mental health: take care of yourself. The entrepreneur is usually all in , is always dedicated and focused on the business, and may end up leaving other aspects of the journey aside. Don’t forget that family and taking care of the ‘cuca’, because they bring better context to develop your business.

For investors: